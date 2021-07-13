Sharethrough Launches Dynamic Video Captions to Maximize Comprehension for Programmatic Video Ads

MONTREAL, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharethrough , one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges, is introducing dynamic video captions for video ads to elevate user experience, optimize ad recall and increase ad engagement.

Recent research from Sharethrough shows that 75% of mobile users keep their phone muted while a video plays, but standard video lacks context required to drive return on ad spend when users are watching on mute. With its proprietary True Template Technology, which automatically renders a better looking ad every time by matching ads to the surrounding content, Sharethrough has developed an innovative feature that generates captions where a headline typically is rather than directly embedding them in the video. These video captions can power as much as a 56% increase of message comprehension versus ads without captions. The feature also enables more accessibility to deaf and hearing impaired people while providing an overall better user experience that does not interrupt the user.

With the ability to add auto-generated captions becoming the new normal on social media, Sharethrough becomes the first ad exchange to offer a similar feature on the open web.

Implementation is effortless: campaigns using Dynamic Video Captions can be easily activated through any DSP using a Sharethrough Deal ID or by targeting Sharethrough on the Open Exchange. All captions are human verified and there are no custom builds or approvals required.

"We've conducted extensive research in the development of Dynamic Video Captions, and the results were undeniable. We found that comprehension rates increased by 56% when video ads were supplemented with captions," said Sharethrough President, Dan Greenberg. "Particularly as consumers emerge from their homes and begin commuting again to work or watching videos in sound-off environments, marketers need video formats that allow for reading while watching. Dynamic Video Captions does just that."

Sharethrough is one of the largest global ad exchanges by scale with over 25 billion daily display, video, and native impression requests.

Sharethrough is one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges. Driven by our conviction that advertising should be underpinned by respect & care, we believe taking a human-centric approach to advertising and monetization is the key to a sustainable path forward for the independent and accessible internet to thrive. Advertisers & publishers leverage Sharethrough's unique technology to enhance every impression by rendering a higher-performing banner, video or native ad that dynamically fits into any placement on any site. Our publisher partners benefit from directly-sourced demand, scale and quality, prioritizing their monetization efforts while elevating performance. With its headquarters in Montreal, Sharethrough has several offices across North America including San Francisco on the west coast & New York City in the east.

