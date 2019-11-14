Shareway to Heaven is currently available in the Google Play Store

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At long last, Shareway to Heaven is here. Shannon Strehlow teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Shareway to Heaven.

Share music with just a click. Save time with endless playlists searches

Shannon's vision for this revolutionary playlist sharing app came about after she was going through her playlists at work, day after day, realizing that she was listening to the same music quite often. After running out of ideas as to what she wanted to listen to, she thought to herself, "I wish I could just click on a friend's profile and be able to play their playlists."

Introducing Shareway to Heaven - an app where anyone can listen to music playlists made by anyone in the world.

Download Shareway to Heaven now and find that new favorite song!

"I love listening to playlists on here. I've found bands I've never heard of and expanded my music taste thanks to the people sharing these playlists with the world."

­{Emaly}

"My wife and I used Shareway for our reception and it was great! We asked our friends to build playlists for our special day, it made it like no other wedding...it was a blast" Tony

The app includes the following user-friendly features:

Free to download and easy to use

Make curated playlists of music videos pulled from YouTube

Save the playlist privately or share it with friends around the world

Have the ability to play the video on the screen while you search using picture-in-picture technology

Search for new playlists under different genres of music to find new music

Save a playlist to the app for easy access

Go ad-free for only $1.99

Visit http://sharewaytoheaven.com/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

Contact: Shannon Strehlow

(920) 988-4189

Facebook: Search "Shareway to Heaven"

Instagram: sharewaytoheaven2019

Twitter: @Shareway2Heaven

To download the app from Google Play Store please click on the link below: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sharewaytoheaven

