ShareWell Announces Significant Gift from the Cayton Family

ShareWell is the culmination of over 25 years of youth outreach designed to inspire life-long creativity, promote civic engagement and to build strong communities. Beginning in 1991 in a 600 square foot space at the Westside Jewish Community Center, ShareWell's initiatives have evolved into a vital creative force in the Los Angeles community. Their children's museum, currently operating as The Zimmer Children's Museum by ShareWell, encourages a hands-on and creative learning model that stimulates creativity, imagination and collaboration amongst children 0-8 and their families. To further their outreach, ShareWell formed the youTHink youth development initiative in 1992 that teaches arts enrichment, leadership development and social justice programs to underserved middle and high school youth.

"The Cayton Children's Museum by ShareWell will be the place that transforms generations of children and youth by encouraging practice through play. Our exhibits and programs teach children and young people that kindness and empathy are core to strong, healthy communities where people work together to move forward," said ShareWell founder and Chief Executive Officer Esther Netter. "We are thrilled that Barry and Andrea have committed a lead gift in support of the new museum as our campaign progresses with great speed. Our work is made stronger by their kindness and generosity."

The Cayton Family's philanthropic endeavors have previously included public and private gifts to numerous charitable organizations and funds, along with donations to children's hospitals and associations, community programs, medical research foundations and education, and multiple universities and museums. The Cayton Family has made significant contributions to the Boston Children's Hospital, the Jewish Federation of greater Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust and the Wise Readers to Leaders.

"We are honored to support ShareWell and its endeavors in youth enrichment and leadership," said Barry and Andrea Cayton. "As parents ourselves, we place tremendous importance on the values that ShareWell is built on: kindness, responsibility, social justice, and inclusivity. We are proud to reinforce these fundamental principles and are eager to see the continued growth and achievements that they yield."

With the announcement of The Cayton Family's substantial gift, ShareWell will continue to expand its museum programs, youth development efforts, special exhibits, and educational offerings. Later this year, the museum will relocate from its current Wilshire Boulevard location to a substantially larger 21,000-square-foot space at Santa Monica Place –– and will offer extended hours, increased access and higher visibility. It is expected that this new Santa Monica site will enable the museum to welcome upwards of 300,000 visitors annually. The Cayton Children's Museum will open to the public in November 2018.

ShareWell's Board of Directors Chair Andy Kaplan adds in closing, "This is a moment that our Board, our community of donors and visionaries have been working toward for years. The Caytons will be invaluable partners in realizing this outstanding new Children's Museum."

Barry L. Cayton is the Founder and President of Audio Command Systems, the West Coast's premiere residential audio, home theater, lighting control, and home automation company. In addition, Mr. Cayton is also the President and CEO of the Goldrich Group, where he is responsible for the leadership and direction of the Goldrich/Cayton family's business endeavors.

Andrea Goldrich Cayton is the daughter of Jona Goldrich, "Holocaust survivor and Southland real estate tycoon" (Los Angeles Times, 2016). As a true honor to her Father, Mrs. Cayton serves as Vice President of the Board of the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, which he founded, and is an active supporter of Jewish philanthropy.

Mr. and Mrs. Cayton live in Los Angeles, with their three children.

ShareWell is a Los Angeles-based non-profit comprised of two main program initiatives: the city's premiere children's museum and youTHink, an innovative youth development program. The organization guides children and youth to recognize possibility within their communities and beyond, and to take meaningful, collaborative and collective action to create a better future.

