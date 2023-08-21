Shargeek rebrands to SHARGE, and Pre-launches ICEMAG Magnetic Power Bank

News provided by

Sharge Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

21 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shargeek, the global charging tech company, announced its rebranding to SHARGE, effective from late August 2023. This strategic rebranding is the result of a comprehensive global brand strategy, aiming to deliver a more succinct and impactful representation of the brand's values and offerings.

Continue Reading
image_5029321_7872765
image_5029321_7872765

The transition to SHARGE reflects the brand's commitment to remaining at the forefront of cutting-edge technology and design. The new name encapsulates the essence of what the brand stands for - efficiency, power, and precision. While the name may change, the core principles that have defined Shargeek remain unwavering. Impeccable design, a commitment to a trendy lifestyle, and a dedication to pioneering technology will continue to be the cornerstones of SHARGE's mission.

Shargeek enthusiasts need not worry, as Shargeek will be the series name for premium power bank products, such Storm² and Storm² slim, with the same quality and performance that customers have come to expect, under the SHARGE umbrella.

The rebranding process will be executed with updates to global branding and logos across the SHARGE official website, social media platforms, and official website gradually rolling out starting from late August 2023. Over the course of the next six months, offline channel materials will also make the transition to the SHARGE brand, ensuring a consistent and unified identity across all touchpoints.

SHARGE also pre-launched ICEMAG magnetic power bank today. It features transparent design, active cooling, 10,000mAh with 20W max output, and more. Read more here.

About SHARGE

Founded in 2020, SHARGE is a leading innovator in the power supply industry. Products including Shargeek 100, Starship Seer, and Retro 67 enjoy widespread acclaim for their cutting-edge design. With global user satisfaction over 98%, SHARGE has become the #1 selling brand in the $200 price range for power supply products on Amazon US.

Going forward, SHARGE will keep dedicated to personal & outdoor power solutions, high-power fast charging technology, and other premium & advanced tech products, aiming to be a pioneer on the path to carbon neutrality and sustainable future.

For more information about SHARGE, please visit the official website at www.sharge.com or follow on Instagram and Twitter.

Contact
[email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2189901/image_5029321_7872765.jpg

SOURCE Sharge Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Shargeek rebrands to SHARGE, and Pre-launches ICEMAG Magnetic Power Bank

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.