Shargo Manufacturing Brings 40+ Years of Engineering-Driven Air Distribution Innovation to AHR Expo 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shargo Manufacturing, a leading manufacturer of HVAC air distribution products, announced its participation in AHR Expo 2026, taking place February 2–4, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Shargo will exhibit at Booth SL2532 (South Hall – Lower Level), where it will showcase its latest portfolio of grilles, registers, diffusers, and decorative airflow solutions engineered for residential and light commercial applications.

Precision-engineered for the modern HVAC landscape. Shargo Manufacturing's 2026 lineup features heavy-duty steel construction and a proprietary finish that stands up to the toughest job sites. See the future of air distribution at AHR Expo. Speed Speed

Shargo's presence at AHR Expo 2026 reflects its continued growth as a vertically integrated, direct manufacturer, delivering consistent quality, dependable supply, and highly competitive pricing to HVAC distributors, contractors, and specifiers across North America. With company-owned manufacturing in India and U.S. distribution centers in Maryland, Nevada, and Texas, the company supports customers with ready inventory and a proven 99% fill rate—ensuring reliability in an increasingly supply-constrained market.

"Our customers depend on us for both performance and consistency," said Rahul Gulati, CEO of Shargo Manufacturing. "By maintaining full control over our manufacturing and distribution, we're able to deliver high-quality air distribution products with unmatched reliability, quality, and value."

Engineered Airflow Solutions Designed for Modern Spaces

At AHR Expo 2026, Shargo will highlight a comprehensive range of air distribution products designed to meet the performance and aesthetic demands of today's built environments.

All Shargo products are manufactured in the company's dedicated, company-owned facility in India, enabling rigorous quality control, scalable production, and consistent lead times. This vertically integrated model allows Shargo to respond quickly to market demand while maintaining strict engineering and finish standards.

Supporting HVAC Professionals Across North America

Shargo supports a growing network of HVAC distributors, contractors, builders, and design professionals throughout the United States and Canada. The company's products are widely specified for wholesale distribution, contractor-driven installations, and residential and light commercial projects, offering consistent quality and dependable availability across markets.

"Our products are engineered with installers and end users in mind," Gulati added. "From multi-unit developments to custom residential projects, Shargo solutions deliver reliable performance, clean aesthetics, and ease of installation."

About Shargo Manufacturing

Founded in 1982 in India by a group of mechanical engineers, Shargo Manufacturing began with a mission to design and produce reliable air distribution products for the HVAC industry. More than four decades later, the company remains a family-owned business, now led by its third generation, with a continued commitment to engineering excellence, manufacturing precision, and long-term customer partnerships.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, with company-owned manufacturing in India and U.S. distribution centers in Maryland, Nevada, and Texas, By maintaining full control over production and supply chain operations, the company delivers consistent quality, dependable availability, and a proven 99% fill rate to HVAC professionals across North America.

Factory photos

Meet Shargo at AHR Expo 2026

AHR Expo attendees are invited to visit Booth SL2532 from February 2–4, 2026, to explore Shargo's full product lineup, review new finishes and configurations, and connect with the team about distribution and partnership opportunities. Shargo will also preview select innovations scheduled for release later in 2026.

For more information or to schedule a meeting during the show, visit www.sierragrates.com or connect with Shargo on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Aastha Gulati

Digital Marketing & Fulfillment

Shargo Manufacturing

[email protected]

(888) 528-7896 ext. 203

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ahr26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=18374AHR.

