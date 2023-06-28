Sharif Shameem Earns WTF Innovators Award

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry presents Sharif Shameem, CEO of Lexica , with the WTF Innovators Award for making generative image prompting simpler to learn and building a community around this emergent AI skill set.

The WTF Innovators Award recognizes excellence at the precipice of societal change, with the inaugural class focusing on AI innovators. As a memento, each of the 34 awardees are gifted a featured song by QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji. We present "Building Better", produced by Nimso , to Sharif Shameem.

Listen to "Building Better": https://qt.lnk.to/BuildingBetterPr

Lexica is an AI image generation platform and search engine for AI-generated images and prompts. The platform aims to make generating images with AI more intuitive, helpful, and magical while also simplifying the art of prompting AI and writing prompts. Every image in their public search engine has a prompt and seed so you can copy, recreate, or remix any image for yourself.

They're a small, collaborative group of researchers and engineers reimagining human-computer visual interaction from first principles, and creating state-of-the-art AI tools accessible to everyone.

Prior to founding Lexica, Sharif created Debuild, a low-code tool that utilized language models to help users build web apps blazingly fast from a spreadsheet. He also built Vectordash, a P2P cloud-gaming startup backed by Y Combinator, and scaled it to thousands of users globally.

"Sharif is a future thinker in the truest sense. On his Twitter you'll find him pondering ideas like pocket LLMs for offline use. He also loves to go further and tinker with the latest technology. He understands how to re-engineer human problems and develop intuitive solutions, which is why he should be on everyone's radar," said QuHarrison Terry .

