Shariff S. Dunlap, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shariff S. Dunlap, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Neurologist for his work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Anne Arundel Medical Group Neurology Specialists (now Luminis Health).

In his day-to-day work, Dr. Dunlap works with patients who have had strokes, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis (MS), or migraine disorders. He is educated in General Neurology, with a specialty in Electromyography (EMG) and Clinical Neurophysiology.

Dr. Dunlap is licensed to practice medicine in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. He is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and Calvert Memorial Hospital, and he currently sees patients at multiple locations in Easton, Chester, and Annapolis, MD. Dr. Dunlap has been practicing medicine at Anne Arundel Medical Group Neurology Specialists for five years, and has been practicing for ten years total. The practice is one of the largest multi-specialty groups in Maryland, employing more than 300 providers.

He specializes in Clinical Neurophysiology, and often treats conditions such as stroke, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and migraine disorders. He meets with patients and examines them to learn about their symptoms and issues. He can then refer them to another specialist or treat disorders of the brain, spine, nerves, and muscles. Dr. Dunlap conducts tests and scans using cutting-edge technology in order to provide the best care possible for each of his patients.

Dr. Dunlap began his college education with a Bachelor of Science degree from North Carolina University. He then earned a Medical degree from Howard University School of Medicine in 2007. Dr. Dunlap next completed an internship at Robert Wood Johnson Memorial Hospital, followed by a residency in Internal Medicine at Howard University. To get more training in the field, Dr. Dunlap then did a Fellowship in Clinical Neurophysiology at the University of Maryland. He is a board-certified Neurologist by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). The ABPN is a not-for-profit corporation which is dedicated to serving the professions and upholding the standards of Psychiatry and Neurology.

To remain up-to-date in the medical field, he is a member of the American Academy of Neurology.

On a personal note, Dr. Dunlap has been married to Mrs. Katrina Dunlap for 7 years. They have 3 children together.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his mentor, Annapurna Trouth, MD, Head of Neurology at Howard University.

For more information, visit https://www.myaamg.org/.

