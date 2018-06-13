Sharing Economy International Enters into a License Agreement to Establish ECrent Website Platform in North Korea

"The US-North Korea summit appears to have progressed very smoothly, which is extremely good news not only for the populations of these two countries, but for every individual around the globe," said Tin Chi CHAN, CEO of SEIL. "We strongly believe that the potential opening of the North Korean market provides a unique opportunity for us to develop both online and offline sharing economy business models in the region that would greatly benefit the North Korean people. Given the limited means of the population, the opportunity to share products and services instead of purchasing them outright can lower the costs incurred and enhance the quality of life of North Korean citizens. By establishing ECRENT along with other offline sharing economy solutions at the appropriate time, North Korean users will have the convenience of sharing and renting from each other. We are dedicated to improving the quality of life of the people living there and looking forward the longer-term opportunities in the region."

About Sharing Economy International Inc.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its affiliated companies, designs, manufactures and distributes a line of proprietary high and low temperature dyeing and finishing machinery to the textile industry. The Company's latest business initiatives are focused on targeting the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. Moreover, the Company will actively pursue blockchain technology in its existing and to-be-acquired business, enabling the general public to realize the beauty of resource sharing. For more information visit www.seii.com

About Ecrent Capital Holdings Limited

ECRENT is one of the largest and most extensive online global sharing platforms which encourages people to share through renting to protect our environment. A number of categories of products and services on wedding, properties, venues, transport, household, tools, equipment, leisure, fashion, accessories, professional services, arts, and public services, can be rented through its platform. For more information visit www.ecrent.com

