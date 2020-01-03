Sharing Economy International Start Trading in OTCQB with New Business Directions

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharing Economy International, Inc. ("SEII" or "the Company") (OTCQB: SEII) today announced that the company started to trade on OTCQB on January 2, 2020.

"Upgrading to trade on OTCQB opens a new chapter for the company after we have gone through a series of company restructuring and re-planning during the past year," said Parkson Yip, Vice President of SEII. "During the past year, SEII has been going through an extensive corporate restructuring both in company internal management, and also business development. Trading on OTCQB is a positive endorsement to what we have been doing to operate and maintain the company in good standing. Recently, we have completed the acquisition of the sharing economy marketplace platform ECrent.com, which will continue to lead on our efforts of developing sharing economy businesses. We believe changing from the manufacturing business into sharing economy and IT development will bring a better future value to the company and give the best benefits to our shareholders. The company will look into more opportunities to expand again in 2020."

About Sharing Economy International Inc.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its affiliated companies, designs, manufactures and distributes a line of proprietary high and low temperature dyeing and finishing machinery to the textile industry. The Company's latest business initiatives are focused on targeting the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. Moreover, the Company will actively pursue blockchain technology in its existing and to-be-acquired business, enabling the general public to realize the beauty of resource sharing. For more information visit www.seii.com

About Ecrent Capital Holdings Limited

ECRENT is one of the largest and most extensive online global sharing platforms which encourages people to share through renting to protect our environment. A number of categories of products and services on wedding, properties, venues, transport, household, tools, equipment, leisure, fashion, accessories, professional services, arts, and public services, can be rented through its platform. For more information visit www.ecrent.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company and its subsidiary and affiliated companies and certain potential transactions that they may enter into. These forward looking statements are often identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website, including factors described in "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or to persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors other than as required under the securities laws. The Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Sharing Economy International, Inc.