Sharing Economy Market to Reach $827.1 billion, by 2032 at 7.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

News provided by

Allied Market Research

09 Nov, 2023, 22:50 ET

The increase in demand for cost-effective, non-traditional accommodation and ride-sharing options by global individuals and travelers, along with the development of online booking platforms is fueling the growth of the sharing economy market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sharing Economy Market by Type (Sharing Accommodation, Sharing Transportation, Sharing Finance, and Others), and End User (Generation Z, Millennials, Generation X, and Boomers), Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the sharing economy market was valued at $387.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $827.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/231156 

Prime determinants of growth

The sharing economy market is driven by factors such as cost-effectiveness of sharing economy services and diversification of services in sharing economy platforms. However, rise in concerns for consumer data privacy and increase in fraudulence restrict market growth. Moreover, the adoption of technological advancements and expansion of services in international countries offers new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023–2032

Base Year

2022

Market Size in 2022

$387.1 billion

Market Size in 2032

$827.1 billion

CAGR

7.7 %

No. of Pages in Report

265

Segments covered

Type, End Use, and Region

Drivers

Cost-effectiveness of sharing economy services

Diversification of services in sharing economy platforms

Increase in popularity of online platforms.

Opportunities

Adoption of technological advancements and expansion of services in international countries

Restraints

Rise in concerns for consumer data privacy

Rise in fraudulence

The sharing transportation segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the sharing transportation segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for two-fifths of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its easy availability of ride-hailing services, unique discounts, and growth of internet services in the market.

Procure Complete Report (286 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7733de0c186457e037d31dfc442ddaae 

The generation z segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of the end user, the generation Z segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for less than half of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Cost-effectiveness is important to Generation Z since they frequently seek cost-effective alternatives to conventional accommodation and ride-hailing services.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global sharing economy market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Tourism has emerged as an essential part of the modern hospitality industry and economy in the North American region. The North America sharing economy market is driven by rise in the trend of authenticity, and demand for non-traditional accommodation and ride-sharing services among travelers in the region.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/231156 

Leading Market Players: -

  • UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
  • BOOKING HOLDINGS, INC.
  • AIRBNB, INC.
  • ACCOR SA
  • EBAY INC.
  • LYFT, INC.
  • FIVERR INTERNATIONAL LTD.
  • HUBBLEHQ
  • AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.
  • STASHBEE LIMITED

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the sharing economy market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:   

Social Commerce Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/social-commerce-market-A54327 

Corporate training Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/corporate-training-market-A06445 

Cleaning Services Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cleaning-services-market 

Industrial Frying System Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-frying-system-market 

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-market 

Online Entertainment Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-entertainment-market-A06413 

Hyperlocal Services Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hyperlocal-service-market 

Online Home Rental Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-home-rental-market-A16085 

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry

Contact:
David Correa
1209 Orange Street,
 Corporation Trust Center,
 Wilmington, New Castle,
 Delaware 19801 USA.
 Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
 Fax: +1-800-792-5285
 [email protected]
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Also from this source

Neuromorphic Chip Market Projected to Reach $7.1 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 55.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Neuromorphic Chip Market Projected to Reach $7.1 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 55.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Neuromorphic Chip Market By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast,...
Motorcycle Seat Market to Reach $76 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Motorcycle Seat Market to Reach $76 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Motorcycle Seat Market by Seat Type (Single Seat and Split Seat), Material Type (Leather Seat,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.