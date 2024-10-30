SHARING IT FORWARD: HOW A FORMER TELEVISION PRODUCER CAPTURED HER OWN DIVORCE JOURNEY ON CAMERA AND IS USING IT TO ELEVATE AND EMPOWER OTHERS

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In her unadulterated new video series, "My Digital Divorce Diary: A Year of Unbreaking," Gina Levine Levy , an Emmy-nominated news and entertainment television producer turned realtor, shares a remarkably raw and real account of divorce through her own lens. This rare chronicle takes us through an emotional journey that begins with emptiness and ends with empowerment.

My Digital Divorce Diary: A Year of Unbreaking // Trailer

From Day 1 of the divorce process, Gina needed a safe outlet. With full abandon, Gina immediately enlisted her camera as her confidante, and these dozens of videos taken over the course of the last year holistically reflect her journey from painful truth to ultimate transformation. Gina's story will uplift and inspire thousands of women and encourage them to walk "alone together."

These videos have since been amalgamated into 3 episodes that punctuate her story, which will be shared on Facebook , TikTok , Instagram and YouTube , through Gina's MyDigitalDivorceDiary public accounts.

In the midst of recording her digital divorce diary, Gina turned to social media support groups and immediately found an unexpected sisterhood of women who shared her story and elevated one another. Her camera also captured the unexpected moment that triggered her transformation and completely changed her trajectory.

When Gina hit rewind, and watched her own story back months later, she felt empowered seeing her own evolution. Gina felt inspired to give hope to the thousands of others traversing this often isolating and agonizing road. "My Digital Divorce Diary: A Year of Unbreaking," illustrates the healing power of sharing your truth and seeing your own metamorphosis.

Gina's goal with the digital series is twofold - first, to create a vital and viable resource chain for women entering the divorce space. Second, to encourage divorcing women to share their own voices forward through digital divorce diaries of their own. Her soon to launch podcast "Unbreaking" along with media interviews, panels, conferences and social media, will amplify her message and propel her vision forward.

For more information and links to "My Digital Divorce Diary: A Year of Unbreaking," visit ginalevinelevy.com .

