Sharing sealing expertise in the nuclear power industry - Roxtec

23 Nov, 2023

New technical paper on how to protect against concurrent and consequential hazards. 

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new technical paper on sealing solutions for nuclear power projects, Roxtec cable and pipe sealing experts John Hallström and Gavin Cornall share their insights in how to protect traditional and new nuclear power plants, such as SMRs, from multiple hazards. They recommend securing all cable and pipe penetrations in line with IAEA safety guides. 

Senior Test and Certificates Engineer John Hallström and Global Segment Manager Gavin Cornall of cable and pipe transit provider Roxtec have reproduced extracts from IAEA publications with permission from the International Atomic Energy Agency. Step by step, hazard by hazard, they explain why they suggest standardization with reliable seals in separation barriers, walls, floors, and cabinets throughout any nuclear facility.

Multi-hazard protection

Roxtec cable and pipe seals are passive protection systems that protect against water ingress, humidity, fire, gas, and the risk of explosion. The seals add blast protection as well, and provide solutions for electromagnetic shielding, bonding, and grounding.  

Post-Fukushima learnings

The accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in 2011 was a perfect storm of concurrent and consequential hazards with a sequence of events that compromised the safe shutdown of the plant. Since then, improvements have been made and recommendations from the IAEA have been filtered down to national level around the world. The authors of the technical paper show the importance of sealing expertise and a regulatory compliant technology that maintains safety when threats accumulate. 

The paper "How to protect against concurrent and consequential hazards – Technical paper on sealing solutions for nuclear power projects" is available on roxtec.com.  

For further information, please contact Gavin Cornall, Global Segment Manager – Power, Roxtec, on +44 7976 686442 or via [email protected]

