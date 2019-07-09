Shari's Celebrates National French Fry Day with "Pies on Fries" for only $1

WHAT/WHEN: On Saturday, July 13 – National French Fry Day - enjoy your favorite slice of Shari's pie served on top of a basket of French fries for only $1. Offer valid for dine-in only from 6pm to midnight, but no other purchase required! (Approx. value $8.99) And if you prefer to eat your fries separately from your pie? No problem. We'll separate the portions, and it's still only $1!

Shari's Fries are long-cut, twice-fried for extra crispiness and flavor, and made of russet potatoes grown in Washington and Idaho on a co-op of small family farms. Standard basket price: $4.99

Slices of Pie start at $3.99. The Marionberry Cheese Pie features a thick, juicy layer of marionberry compote made from whole local marionberries grown in Oregon and picked at their peak of ripeness for extra sweetness, a layer of sweet baker's cream cheese, and a sweet, honey graham cracker crust. Marionberry is the official state berry for Oregon.

WHERE: Dine-In at any of Shari's 92 locations throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, as well as a few in Northern California. A location finder for Shari's is: https://sharis.com/locations/

PIE FLAVORS:

Shari's makes 29 different types of pies, of which 18 are available in your favorite Shari's each day:

Apple Deep Dish

Banana Cream

Blueberry Lemon Sour Cream (limited)

Butterscotch (limited)

Caramel Pecan Crunch

Sweet Montana Cherry

Chocolate Cream Supreme

Peanut Butter Chocolate Silk

Tropical Coconut Cream

Dutch Apple

Hazelnut Cream (limited)

Key Lime (limited)

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Sour Cream

Oregon Marionberry

Marionberry Cheese

Northwest Berry Trio

Cookies and Cream Pie made with Real OREO Cookies (limited)

Peach Perfection

Pecan (limited)

Red, White, and Blue Pie

S'mores Galore

Strawberry Rhubarb

Strawberry Chocolate Ganache (limited)

Strawberry Cream Cheese (limited)

No Sugar Added– Apple

No Sugar Added – Marionberry

Shari's Purpose: Shari's has been nurturing the community one slice of pie at a time for over 40 years, and is committed to fighting hunger on a local basis. Shari's recently raised $106K for No Kid Hungry, and during the 2018 holiday season, raised over $62K in pie donations to families in Shari's local communities. Its headquarters are in the Portland suburb of Beaverton, OR.

Shari's Executive Chef:

Overseeing all Shari's restaurants, Executive Chef Stan Frankenthaler is a 3-time James Beard Nominee for Best Chef, New England; a 2-time MenuMasters Award Winner: one for the Best LTO, the other for Innovator of the Year; and the 2013 Winner of the Research Chefs Association Pioneer Award.

Press Inquiries:

Lisa Amore for Shari's

lisa@amorepr.com

206-954-8006

SOURCE Shari’s

Related Links

http://sharis.com

