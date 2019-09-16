Shari's Offers a Beyond Burger™ on a Pretzel Bun for $1 on National Cheeseburger Day

The Beyond Burger is the world's first plant-based burger designed to look, cook, and satisfy like beef without GMOs, soy, or gluten. Shari's serves it up with/without a slice of cheddar cheese, and topped with tomato, red onion, lettuce and mayonnaise on a homemade pretzel bun.

For this special $1 National Cheeseburger Day promotion, a basket of Shari's long-cut, twice-fried French fries is sold separately for $4.99.

For those diners who would prefer to eat beef, Shari's will offer a $5 a la carte beef burger on a pretzel bun on National Cheeseburger Day as well.

WHERE: Dine-In at any of Shari's 92 locations throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, as well as a few in Northern California. A location finder for Shari's is at: https://sharis.com/locations/

HOW: To purchase Shari's $1 Beyond Burger / National Cheeseburger Day Special, guests must sign-up for Shari's Rewards program by texting the word "PIE" and their email address to the number 73757. Guests then simply provide their Rewards Member number or phone number when paying. If a guest is already a Rewards member, the Beyond Burger at $1 and the Simple Burger for $5 offer will already be loaded onto their card.

About Shari's

Shari's is a Pacific Northwest comfort food restaurant destination known for its great breakfasts, flame-grilled burgers, and award-winning pies. Eater Portland recently named Shari's on its list of best restaurants for 24-hour food. Shari's has been nurturing the community one slice of pie at a time for over 40 years, and is committed to fighting hunger on a local basis. Shari's recently raised $106K for No Kid Hungry, and last November, raised over $62K in pie donations to families in Shari's local communities. There are 92 Shari's restaurants throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, as well as a few in Northern California; our headquarters is located in the Portland suburb of Beaverton, OR. Our full menu and locations can be found online at www.sharis.com and follow @SharisPies on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Press Inquiries:

Lisa Amore for Shari's

lisa@amorepr.com

206-954-8006

SOURCE Shari’s

Related Links

http://www.sharis.com

