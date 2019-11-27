Shark ION, Neato, ILIFE, Eufy & Roomba Robot Vacuum Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Robot Vacuum Cleaner Sales Rounded Up by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find the best robot vacuum cleaner Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on Neato, Shark, iRobot, ILIFE, Eufy and Samsung robot vacuums.

Best Robot Vacuum deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Samsung Powerbot R7040 is an excellent robot vacuum cleaner with advanced technologies such as Visionary Mapping Plus, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Fullview Sensor 2.0. It comes with 10W suction, enabling it to clean all types of surfaces with ease. This device is compatible with Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant voice control apps. For other robot vacuum alternatives, one can consider Shark ION, iRobot Roomba, Eufy RoboVac, ILIFE Robot V5s, and Neato XV-21.

On which date will Black Friday land this year? 2019's Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be falling on the 29th of November and 2nd of December, respectively.

Amazon's Black Friday deals run longer than the five-day shopping period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. Shoppers can expect Amazon to roll out deals from early November through to early December, with hourly sales released during Black Friday week itself. Walmart also gets a head start on holiday sales season with their Early Holiday Savings, beginning on October 25th and running throughout November. Top items such as electronics, toys, and sporting goods are expected to be on sale. Walmart normally starts its doorbuster deals in thousands of stores in the US on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th. However, online shoppers can expect the retail giant to start dropping online deals on November 27th.

Shoppers can expect to find Black Friday deals at all major retailers until Cyber Monday. Amazon further extends their holiday promotions for an additional week, calling it Cyber Monday Deals Week.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Saver Trends