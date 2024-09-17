SHARK, PICKLE, CONE Documentary to Stream Exclusively on X, Showcasing Stoopid Buddy's Creative Journey and Nouns DAO's Digital Innovation

Now Streaming on X (formerly Twitter) here.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHARK, PICKLE, CONE chronicles Stoopid Buddy Stoodios' creative journey in designing and building a massive float for the Rose Parade, funded by the innovative Nouns DAO. The sixty-minute documentary provides an inside look into the growing Nouns digital arts initiative and examines the potential of blockchain technology to mobilize communities, create new financing paths, and provide monetization and distribution opportunities for independent artists, filmmakers, and NGOs. Produced in association with Decential Media, the film offers a unique take on creativity, collaboration, and technology.

Best known for their animated productions like Robot Chicken, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios took on a new challenge: creating a float for the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade. This massive undertaking was funded by Nouns DAO, a decentralized public goods organization with a $50 million treasury but no traditional leadership structure. The documentary highlights their ambitious journey and celebrates the power of community-driven creativity.

Premiering earlier this year at Consensus 2024, the world's largest crypto event, SHARK, PICKLE, CONE marks Stoopid Buddy's first-ever documentary film.

Director Neil Berkeley is an Emmy-nominated filmmaker known for documentaries like GILBERT and BEAUTY IS EMBARRASSING. He is a founding partner of Decential Media, which focuses on telling human-centered stories about emerging technology.

About Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Stoopid Buddy is renowned for its innovative animation work, producing long-running shows like Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords, and M.O.D.O.K. They also craft costumes for The Masked Singer and develop projects with Disney, HBO Max, and Hulu. For more, visit http://www.leagueofbuddies.com.

About Nouns

Founded in 2021, Nouns funds open-source tech, art, and public-works projects through the sale of digital collectibles. Learn more at https://www.nounish.com.

