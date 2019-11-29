Shark Scores Big During Singles' Day in China with Record-Breaking Sales

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shark, a leading American cleaning solution provider, has smashed its sales record for Singles' Day, selling more than 30,000 steam mops — a 1000 percent increase from last year and a new sales record of the brand. Shark, which has dominated the Chinese e-commerce sites since March this year, has witnessed its presales records exceeded the number of sold items during the entire Singles' Day of the last year in just 30 minutes.

"Chinese customers' interest in our products has been a tremendous encouragement for us to bring more cost-effective and excellent products to the Chinese market", said Xiaolei Huang, marketing executive of Shark, "We are committed to providing our customers with the best cleaning products in the market, making sure every user choosing our brand can enjoy a spotless and care-free family home."

Aiming to usher in a new era for cleaning technologies, Shark offers news solutions for floor mopping, allowing users to clean stains easily without the use of chemicals. With a single press of a button, the steam mop heats water from a refillable tank up to 120 degrees Celsius, killing 99.9% common household bacteria and 100% of invisible mites without any residue or streaks. The specially designed pad powered by "dirt grip" technology can absorb trapped dirt in grouting or the gaps between planks and floor tiles, making your home an immaculate and bacteria-free.

The multifunctional cleaning tool is adjustable for upright mopping or handheld operation, offering an all-round steam cleaning solution for the home. Capable of cleaning with both steam and detergent, the steam mop can break down grease and grime on ovens and stoves faster than conventional methods, leaving users with a fresh-smelling kitchen.

Shark is dedicated to changing home cleaning for Chinese families by pinpointing customers' needs, clearing away dirty mops full of bacteria and grease one by one. With the Genius™ Mop Head designed by Shark, users can clean quickly and deeply without the need to wringing out mops or wrestle with annoying, wasteful cleaning pads. Equipped with Dirt Grip™ pads, Shark steam mops are designed to absorb more water and generate better engagement with the floor.

*Sanitization studies were conducted under controlled test conditions. Household conditions and results may vary.

