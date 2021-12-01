Shark Tank Alum Dreamland Baby™ Reaches $10,000,000 in Revenue

DANVILLE, Calf., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamland Baby ™, creators of an innovative line of weighted sleep sacks and blankets for babies and toddlers, today announced that it has reached $10,000,000 in revenue.

"This is an amazing milestone for our company," says founder Tara Williams, Founder and CEO, Dreamland Baby. "Our team has worked tirelessly to fulfill the demand for these award-winning sleep solutions. We are honored to be able to bring the gift of sleep to hundreds of thousands of babies and their parents."

The Williams Family

The $10 million revenue news comes as Dreamland celebrates its two year anniversary and the successful launch of its second generation Dream Weighted Sleep Swaddle , featuring a fully integrated inner swaddle wing for security and comfort. The innovative new swaddle can be worn three ways: both arms in, one arm in, or both arms out to provide maximum versatility.

Dreamland Baby is known as a pioneer in baby and toddler sleep thanks to its innovative CoverCalm™ Technology. The brand's unique sleep solution provides an even distribution of gentle weight from shoulders to toes and activates deep touch stimulation. It is a natural way to reduce stress so that a baby can have a calm and peaceful sleeping experience. The result is increased relaxation and a sense of well-being.

Tara, a mother of four, invented the product after her fourth child, Luke, was born. "I was blessed with three children who slept really well," Tara says. "Then Luke came, and our household was in disarray. The invention of the weighted sleep sack was an act of desperation. When I was invited onto Shark Tank, we were tiny. Our growth happened because the product works."

Dreamland Baby has also increased its color options and size range, adding an XL Dream Weighted Sleep Sack for toddlers 24-36 months. Additionally, the brand introduced the Dream Weighted Sleep Sack for babies ages 0-6 months. This new option is perfect for babies who no longer like to be swaddled. With the introduction of the new swaddle, additional sizes, and its classic Toddler Weighted Blanket , the brand now provides weighted sleep solutions from birth to age 8.

Dreamland Baby's weighted products harness the power of deep touch stimulation. This increases serotonin and melatonin while decreasing cortisol to help babies feel calm. The gentle weight is 10% or less of their body weight and does not restrict movement. Baby can roll, sit up, stand up, and essentially do anything the baby could do in a non-weighted sleep sack.

Dreamland Baby's weighted products were developed in partnership with pediatricians, NICU nurses, and certified sleep consultants; reviewed by pulmonologists to ensure safety; and have passed all Consumer Product Safety Commission standards. The International Hip Dysplasia Institute acknowledges the Dreamland Baby Weighted Swaddle as a "hip-healthy" product when used as directed.

The brand has seen phenomenal growth since its launch in September 2019, finishing 2021 with 8 digit revenue numbers and became a household name after appearing on ABC's Shark Tank in May 2020 when Tara landed a deal with Shark, Lori Greiner. Dreamland Baby products are now available at Target, Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Amazon, Babylist, and dreamlandbabyco.com, to name a few. The company is actively expanding its worldwide distribution.

Dreamland Baby, a 2021 Best Baby Gift, is hosting a Black Friday sale on its website offering 20% off sitewide, November 22-29, 2021 with the following code: BF2021.

For more information, please visit www.dreamlandbabyco.com .

About Dreamland Baby™:

Dreamland Baby™ was founded in 2019 when founder Tara Williams could not find a weighted blanket her 6-month-old son could wear safely. Her solution, a doctor-approved, evenly weighted wearable sleep sack. After a successful Kickstarter and an appearance on Shark Tank, Tara's weighted sleep solutions are now helping hundreds of thousands of babies (and their families) worldwide to get the sleep they need! To learn more about Dreamland Baby, please visit www.dreamlandbabyco.com or follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , YouTube , and Pinterest .

