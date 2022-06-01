Shark Tank Entrepreneur Creates Awful Sales Skills Challenge, Inspired by Mark Cuban

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having sold $12 Million of Storm Stoppers The Plywood Alternative Hurricane Panels, entrepreneur John D. Smith thinks he has awesome sales skills. Mark Cuban disagrees. In a recent re-airing of Shark Tank's 100th Episode on CNBC, Mr. Cuban sniped: "Your Sales Skills are Awful."

Turning Mark Cuban's sour grapes into sweet wine, Mr. Smith's www.plywoodalternative.com Orlando company created the "Awful Sales Skills Challenge." Entrants receive 10% of the Wholesale and Retail sales they bring in and compete for 3 prizes at the end of the year:

Plywood Alternative's Awful Sales Skills Challenge Video, inspired by ABC Shark Tank Mark Cuban PlywoodAlternative.com logo Mark Cuban Demigod

First prize is $2,011 - the year Mark Cuban joined Shark Tank

- the year joined Shark Tank Second prize is $1,958 – Mark Cuban's birth year

– birth year Third Prize is $56 - Shark Tank companies Mark Cuban invested in

There is no purchase necessary and all applicants must be 25 and older. Plywood Alternative's Awful Sales Skills Challenge applications are now accepted on their website at https://plywoodalternative.com/challenge-entry/

Media Contact:

Ms. Lark Kruse,

407-463-1786

[email protected]

SOURCE John D. Smith