Shark Tank Favorite Cousins Maine Lobster Brings Its Signature Experience to New Mexico

Dallas-Based Food Truck to Tour the State May 5–17, Serving Authentic Maine Lobster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seafood lovers across New Mexico are about to experience a taste of the Northeast as Cousins Maine Lobster, the nationally recognized brand made famous on Shark Tank, announces an exciting multi-city road trip across the state from May 5 through May 17, 2026.

Get ready, New Mexico! Come check us out and see what all the hype is about with our mouthwatering lobster rolls.

Traveling from Dallas, the Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will make stops across New Mexico, serving up Maine's most coveted comfort foods with premium, wild-caught Maine lobster to communities statewide. From Clovis and Roswell to Albuquerque and Santa Fe, guests will have a limited-time opportunity to enjoy the brand's iconic menu and vibrant food truck experience. Known for delivering high-quality seafood with a fast-casual twist, Cousins Maine Lobster will serve up customer favorites, including the Maine Roll and Connecticut Roll, as well as lobster tacos, lobster grilled cheese, New England clam chowder, and more. This road trip is part of the brand's continued national expansion strategy, leveraging its fleet of food trucks to introduce new markets to the Cousins Maine Lobster experience while building strong local connections and evaluating long-term growth opportunities.

"Road trips like this allow us to connect directly with communities and bring something truly unique and memorable to each stop," said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development. "We've seen incredible enthusiasm in new markets across the country, and we're excited to bring that same energy to New Mexico while meeting new customers and exploring future opportunities in the region."

Following the success of previous tours, Cousins Maine Lobster continues to generate strong turnout, build loyal followings, and create meaningful partnerships in each market it visits, further fueling its growth across the U.S.

The full tour schedule is available below and online at Cousins Maine Lobster Dallas. Download our mobile app to order ahead, gain loyalty rewards, and keep track of our schedule CML Mobile App.

New Mexico Road Trip Schedule:

Tuesday, May 5th, from 12pm to 9pm: HTeaO Clovis located at 3017 N Prince St, Clovis, NM 88101

Wednesday, May 6th, from 12pm to 9pm: HTeaO Roswell located at 3303 N Main St, Roswell, NM 88201

Thursday, May 7th, from 12pm to 9pm: HTeaO Hobbs located at 2319 N Grimes St, Hobbs, NM 88240

Friday, May 8th, from 12pm to 9pm: HTeaO Carlsbad located at 1103 S Canal St, Carlsbad, NM 88220

Saturday, May 9th, from 12pm to 9pm: HTeaO Las Cruces located at 2223 N Main St, Las Cruces, NM 88001

Sunday, May 10th, from 12pm to 9pm: Lowe's located at 4201 N Scenic Dr, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Tuesday, May 12th, from 12pm to 9pm: Lowe's located at 1600 Main St NW, Los Lunas, NM 87031

Wednesday, May 13th, from 12pm to 9pm: Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op located at 163 Central Park Square, Los Alamos, NM 87544

Thursday, May 14th, from 12pm to 9pm: Brew Lab 101: Beer & Cider Co. located at 3107 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111

Friday, May 15th, from 12pm to 9pm: Gravity Bound Brewing Co. located at 816 3rd St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Saturday, May 16th, from 12pm to 9pm: Brew Lab 101: Beer & Cider Co. located at 3301 Southern Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Sunday, May 17th, from 12pm to 9pm: Nuckolls Brewing Co. located at 1611 Alcaldesa St, Santa Fe, NM 87501

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster, visit https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/franchise.

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Cousins Maine Lobster is a leader in fast-casual seafood, partnering with local entrepreneurs to bring the highest quality Maine lobster rolls to neighborhoods everywhere by way of their famous food trucks, brick & mortar restaurants, and a shore-to-door online shop that delivers the highest quality live Maine lobsters directly to your home. In 2012, Cousins Maine Lobster was co-founded by real-life cousins Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis with the desire to bring their local Maine family traditions to the West Coast masses. They later appeared on Shark Tank, where they partnered with real estate mogul and shark Barbara Corcoran. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has franchised to expand their footprint across the U.S. and has become one of the top Shark Tank investments of all time. For more information, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube @cousinsmainlobster and Twitter @cousinsmainlob. To find a location near you, visit www.cousinsmainelobster.com.

DISCLAIMER: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.

CONTACT: Lindsay Herberger

Cousins Maine Lobster

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster