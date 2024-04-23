Shark Tank Reject - BoomBoom Makes $20M Helping Mouth-Breathers and Launches WeFunder Campaign to Fuel Retail Expansion

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After not getting a deal on Shark Tank in 2018, BoomBoom, the innovative brand that's been helping thousands of mouth breathers with its all-natural Nasal Sticks, reached $20M in sales. And today, it announces the launch of a $1 million WeFunder campaign to dramatically scale up production and meet surging retail demand.

"BoomBoom was born out of my own struggle with mouth breathing and desire to find a natural solution that actually worked. After trying a nasal stick for the first time, I was completely shocked by how it stimulated my neglected nasal passages and opened up my airway; to my surprise, the cooling and refreshing vapors made me feel more alert and present," said John Pinto, founder and CEO of BoomBoom. "Over the past 8 years, we've developed a loyal following for our innovative Nasal Sticks. Now, as we enter an exciting new growth phase through major retail partnerships, this funding will allow us to ramp up production and distribution to meet the overwhelming consumer demand."

Shark Tank Reject - BoomBoom Makes $20M Helping Mouth-Breathers. Post this

The 90-day community round initiative, which runs through July 17th, will provide the capital to expand BoomBoom's manufacturing capabilities and deliver hundreds of thousands of units to major chains including CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart. Funds from the WeFunder campaign will also be used to enhance the brand's marketing and digital presence to support continued retail expansion.

"The response from our retail partners has been incredible," added Pinto. "They're excited to bring BoomBoom's all-natural solution to their customers, but we need to act fast to maximize this incredible opportunity. That's where this WeFunder campaign comes in - it will give us the resources we need to fuel the next phase of our growth."

For more information or to invest in the BoomBoom WeFunder campaign, visit wefunder.com/boomboom

About BoomBoom

Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur John Pinto, BoomBoom's mission is to help people quit mouth-breathing and feel more energized through its unique blend of menthol and essential oils. With 100% natural ingredients, the portable Nasal Sticks open up the nasal passages and train users to breathe through their noses instead of their mouths.

For press kit click here.

Media contact:

Brooke Bierman

[email protected]

(562) 685-6607

SOURCE Boomboom Naturals Inc.