Shark Tank Star, Entrepreneurship Expert and Businessman, Daymond John Partners With Inc Authority

RENO, Nev., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc Authority, the premier business formation company, helping Americans start new businesses easily and affordably online, has forged a partnership with businessman, investor and star of ABC's groundbreaking Emmy Award winning show, "Shark Tank", Daymond John. The partnership furthers John's passion for small business by leveraging Inc Authority's expertise in guiding entrepreneurs efficiently and effectively through the initial state LLC filings, further cementing its niche as the preeminent one-stop solution for small businesses and start-ups.

Inc Authority

Founded with 30 years of experience, Inc Authority is in the "business of small business". Their services include free LLC filings for clients in all 50 states, as well as banking, business plans, tax and accounting, marketing and branding, and various other start-up services.

"Having worked with hundreds of entrepreneurs over the years, I've seen firsthand the confusion and the fear that can come with trying to get a business set-up. When I came across Inc Authority and saw how the company had not only managed to simplify and streamline the process, but was also saving entrepreneurs money in the process, I knew they had a winning formula," said Daymond John. "I only wish I had come across their website sooner, but I will certainly be advising the businesses that I mentor and invest in, to take full advantage of all Inc Authority has to offer."

Inc Authority has enjoyed triple-digit year-over-year growth. As a result of the boom in entrepreneurship related to the pandemic, Inc Authority experienced record revenues during COVID. With continued growth projected, Inc Authority recently expanded its operation, opening a new HQ in Reno, Nevada and will increase its core customer team in Reno, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City by more than 100 employees before year's end. Dedicated to providing support and direction through unparalleled online and offline customer service, Inc Authority has a 5-star Trustpilot rating from over 6,000 of its customers.

Daymond John is the founder and CEO of the iconic hip-hop clothing brand FUBU. As an original cast member of ABC's Emmy Award winning show, Shark Tank, John continues to be dedicated to growing entrepreneurship throughout the world. A Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship under the Obama Administration, John has also confronted dyslexia to become a two-time New York Times Best Selling author. Additionally, he continues to serve as the CEO of The Shark Group.

"When it comes to understanding what it takes to get off the ground and then to thrive, Daymond is the first person that comes to mind. His Brand Ambassadorship with Inc Authority is a testament to the services, and the customer service, our team provides, and we couldn't be more thrilled to get that sign-off. We are thrilled to be working with Daymond as we continue to expand our team and the number of new businesses we will help this year," said Greg Martin, President of Inc Authority.

Inc Authority is a startup service provider that helps entrepreneurs by providing a Free Filing service for LLCs and Corporations in all 50 states. Customers only pay state filing fees.

For more information visit https://www.incauthority.com/news

RMG PR

Amanda Brocato

[email protected]

Related Files

Unknown.png

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Inc Authority