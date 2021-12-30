Shark Tank Star Joins Forces with Cybersecurity Visionary to Form New Industry Powerhouse

The deal brings together the complementary strengths of both organizations, resulting in an industry powerhouse with a broad, holistic suite of best-in-class managed detection and response capabilities (MDR), professional services, and identity offerings with a global perspective to address enterprise customers' increasingly complex information security needs. Joining the forces of Herjavec, a market leader in cloud and tech-enabled co-managed SIEM, with Fishtech, a market leader in enterprise MDR, will allow the new company to provide customers with unparalleled security and cloud expertise, driving security maturity as a competitive differentiator via advanced technology and services across the industry landscape.

At the time of the merger, the new organization brings together more than 600 security professionals operating out of 6 security operations centers (SOCs): Kansas City, Toronto, London, Ottawa, Arkansas, and Bangalore. The combined company will have one of the largest managed security engineering teams under one roof - entirely dedicated to delivering innovative solutions to enterprise clients.

Robert Herjavec, founder of Herjavec Group, will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the combined entity. Gary Fish, founder of Fishtech Group, will serve as Chairman of the Board. They will actively work to continue their track record of customer-focused success. The financial terms of the transaction (which is subject to applicable regulatory approvals) are not disclosed.

Founded in 2003 and acquired by the Apax Funds in February 2021, Herjavec has been recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity firms and is currently ranked as the #1 MSSP in the world (Cyber Defense Magazine 2021 Top 100 MSSPs List). Fishtech was founded in 2016 to bring security to the cloud while identifying vulnerabilities and introducing next-generation solutions to help organizations minimize risk.

"We're exceptionally proud of our results to date and even more excited about the growth to come," said Gary Fish, CEO of Fishtech. "We're honored that so many organizations trust Fishtech to be their managed solutions provider. With complementary offerings from Herjavec, we will transform the security industry globally."

"We could not be more thrilled to join forces with industry pioneer Gary Fish, whom I have known for decades," said Robert Herjavec, CEO of Herjavec Group. "We are very impressed by Fishtech's MDR offerings and its proprietary platform built on Google Chronicle, which we consider highly differentiated. Jointly, we want to double down on the investment behind this market-leading solution and strengthen what are already deep partnerships. Having built one of the strongest tech teams in the industry and a leading portfolio of services, our customers will benefit from enhanced operations, getting stronger as we help accelerate their digital transformation."

"We are truly excited by the combination of Herjavec and Fishtech," said Rohan Haldea, Partner at Apax. "By putting together two best-in-class organizations, we are confident that the combined platform will become an undisputed leader in cybersecurity services in the enterprise segment and have an opportunity to redefine the market category."

The Apax Funds, in partnership with the newly formed company's management team, will help build on the companies' impressive growth rates to date by enhancing international expansion efforts, continuing to invest behind differentiated technology and augmenting the talented team with additional threat intelligence and identity resources.

Polsinelli serves Fishtech Group as legal counsel and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Herjavec Group and Apax Funds. Momentum Cyber is serving as financial advisor to Fishtech Group and BKD, LLP as tax advisor in connection with the transaction.

About Fishtech Group­­­­

Fishtech Group is a leading current-generation service provider enabling secure business transformation. Fishtech's experienced cybersecurity professionals plan, produce, and implement innovative solutions that ensure security and success. Fishtech focuses on threats so you can focus on your business. Founded and led by CEO Gary Fish, Fishtech Group includes the Security-as-a-Service division CYDERES (Cyber Defense and Response). Visit Fishtech.Group or contact us at [email protected].

About Herjavec Group

Robert Herjavec founded Herjavec Group in 2003 to provide cybersecurity products and services to enterprise organizations. Herjavec Group has been recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity operations leaders, and excel in complex, multi-technology environments. Herjavec Group has expertise in comprehensive security services, including Advisory Services, Technology Architecture & Implementation, Identity & Access Management, Managed Security Services, Threat Hunting & Management, Digital Forensics and Incident Response. Herjavec Group has offices and Security Operations Centers across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and India. For more information, visit HerjavecGroup.com or contact at [email protected].

About Apax

Apax Partners LLP ("Apax") is a leading global private equity advisory firm. For nearly 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and ideas that transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of more than $60 billion. The Apax Funds invest in companies across four global sectors of Tech, Services, Healthcare and Internet/Consumer. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies. For further information about Apax, please visit www.apax.com.

