Shark Tank Success: RetrievAir receives investment from Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six

Reddit co-founder's innovative VC partners with Pet Friendly Aviation Service after appearance on ABC's Shark Tank

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After appearing on the award-winning series Shark Tank, Guest Shark Alexis Ohanian and his venture capital firm Seven Seven Six officially made an investment into RetrievAir, a revolutionary new pet-first aviation service that lets pets fly side-by-side in cabin with their owners, without the need to confine them to a bag, crate, or the dreaded cargo hold.

Alexis Ohanian, Mark Williams, Benton Miller (Disney/John Fleenor) Kendra Scott, Alexis Ohanian, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Mark Williams, Benton Miller (Disney/John Fleenor)

"Appearing on Shark Tank was a dream come true, and we are so thankful that Alexis and the team at Seven Seven Six have put their faith behind RetrievAir," says RetrievAir co-founder and CEO Benton Miller. "Shark Tank was a series that my dad and I would always watch together. He loved how it was inspiring for young entrepreneurs to go out and chase their dreams. Now that he's gone, being able to not only stand in the Tank as an entrepreneur, but to also get a deal from Alexis, means more than I can describe — I know it's something my dad would be proud of."

"Alexis and his incredible team at Seven Seven Six have been a delight to work with. We are so happy to have their support behind us as we work to expand RetrievAir to even more destinations across North America," says fellow RetrievAir co-founder and aviation guru Mark Williams. Williams continues, "we want to thank ABC and Sony Pictures Television for the incredible opportunity."

"I'm a pet parent to two very good doggos and one of them is 100lbs, so I immediately connected with Benton and Mark's pitch to create a better way for people to travel with their pets," said Alexis Ohanian, Founder & General Partner at Seven Seven Six. "We're excited to bring RetrievAir to anyone who wants to have more life experiences with their pets; flying comfortably with your dog, big or small, shouldn't be a luxury."

RetrievAir is also excited to announce several new and highly-requested destinations. Starting on February 6, 2026, passengers and their pet companions will now be able to fly to and from Atlanta, GA (FTY), Manassas, VA (MNZ), Oakland, CA (OAK), and Scottsdale, AZ (SDL). Tickets for these flights are on sale starting today.

"We are so excited for the future of RetrievAir," adds Miller. "Mark and I created RetrievAir to help dogs and cats across America with a travel service that puts them first, rather than confining them to crates or the cargo hold. With Seven Seven Six's support, we can't wait to expand our service with new destinations and routes to make our service even better for pets and their pet parents."

About RetrievAir:

RetrievAir exists to make air travel simple, peaceful, and easy for pets and their humans. Inspired by the loyalty and adventurous spirit of retrievers, we've built a pet-first flying experience—from booking to touchdown—where every pet rides in the cabin, every family stays together, and every trip feels like freedom. For more about RetrievAir, head to www.retrievair.com or find us on social at @flyretrievair.

About Seven Seven Six

Seven Seven Six is an early-stage venture capital firm with over $1.1B AUM and is focused on the intersection of product and people. Powered by the operating system Cerebro, at its heart, 776 is a technology company that deploys capital. The firm was founded in 2020 by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Seven Seven Six invests across sectors, with investments spanning the creator economy, space, climate tech, sports, fintech, web3, healthcare, collectibles, AI, and more. For more information, visit sevensevensix.com .

