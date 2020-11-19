Shark Tank-Winning Kids Laptop Company Launches Next Distance Learning Computer

COVID-19 shocked the entire nation resulting in explosive sales of Tanoshi's first computer, the Tanoshi 2-in-1, for kids 6-12 years. Parents flocked to purchase the 2-in-1 due to its educational content, first in class parental controls, and affordability. Tanoshi believes every child should have a reliable computer at home, where they can develop the skills necessary for future success. Shortly after the onset of COVID, co-founders, Brad Johnston, Lisa Love, and Greg Smith appeared on Shark Tank where they scored a deal with Daymond John. John posted to Twitter, immediately following Shark Tank, "I love the fact that they have a mission attached to their business, making learning fun and affordable for kids."

"At Tanoshi, we are bridging the digital divide. It's important that we make sure our kids' laptops are accessible for every student to receive educational equity," said Lisa Love, Co-Founder and CMO of Tanoshi. Unfortunately, due to COVID, the digital divide is widening.

The Android 10-based Scholar has all of the features of the Tanoshi 2-in-1 including pre-loaded apps for distance learning, such as Google Docs & Sheets, learn to code apps, and the ability to use with or without Internet access. PLUS, more educational content, more durability, and greater security and safety measures. The Scholar is only $299 with an option to make interest free payments.

About Tanoshi

Tanoshi's mission is to provide an equitable digital education for all kids, no matter their socio-economic background. Tanoshi believes every child deserves an equal opportunity to have access to an age-appropriate computer and develop skills that will be essential for future careers. The Tanoshi team consists of professionals in consumer electronics, software development, and education who have worked at Google, Apple, HP, Toshiba, The Walt Disney Company, and other industry leaders. Tanoshi is based in Oakland, CA.

