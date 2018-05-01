Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington & Original Jel Shot Co. Team Up to Expand Alcohol Brand

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Jel Shot Co. today announces a long-term global partnership with dynamic entrepreneur Kevin Harrington. Harrington will work closely with the start up liquor brand to grow their distribution, launch a range of new products in the Ready To Drink (RTD) category, and help with financing.

The original shark from Shark Tank and Pioneer of the As Seen On TV Industry said, "This is an exciting partnership because Original Jel Shot Co's Trade Secret formula and delicious taste is a winner and has the potential to become a global brand. What makes this so thrilling is I believe they have set the bar for any other RTD products that will be coming out on the market and together we will continue to take RTD category by storm."

Bruce Zalkin, President of Original Jel Shot Co., said, "The Ready To Drink category is the fastest growing segment in the spirits industry and Original Jel Shots is perfectly positioned to leverage the resources Kevin's team brings to the table. Kevin's reputation of empowering entrepreneurs is what led us to this partnership and we are looking forward to learning from his team and exponentially growing the company."

About Original Jel Shot Co™

No Refrigeration needed, Vegan and Gluten friendly! (Not your college "Jell-o" Shots!)

Based in Myakka City Florida, Original Jel Shot Co. has 6 unique flavors of Jel Shots, the first product in a new line of spirits for this new Ready to Drink (RTD) spirits company. The innovative company is putting an exciting spin on the centuries-old "Jell-O Shots" for a new generation of drinkers. Crafted for fun and exciting drinkers alike, Original Jel Shots are a 30 proof (15% ABV), Neutral sugar cane grain alcohol, the flavors include Root Beer, Banana, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry, Cinnamon and Peach.

With more than 7% growth in the ready to drink sector, The Original Jel Shot Co saw an opportunity to break ground in this category with a unique product. The company's secret ingredients created a Jel Shot that does more than just any ordinary "Jell-o shot" could ever do. Original Jel Shots do not need refrigeration and taste great chilled or even frozen. These Jel Shots are not made with Gelatin and are 100% vegan and gluten free. All the containers are 100% recyclable. At an affordable price point with amazing taste. Jel Shots can be enjoyed at home, tailgating at the game, celebrating a night out with friends, or on the beach.

Original Jel Shots come in 100ml (4x 25ml shots/box) or a 30 Shot Party Trays (equivalent to 750ml bottle) and are available in Florida, NY, NJ, CT, TX, CA, Bahamas and nationwide via e-commerce.

For more information about Original Jel Shots, go to www.originaljelshots.com

About Kevin Harrington

Kevin Harrington has launched over 20 businesses that have grown to over $100 million in sales each, has been involved in more than a dozen public companies, and has launched over 500 products generating more than $5 billion in sales worldwide. Kevin has extensive experience in business all over the world, opening distribution outlets in over 100 countries worldwide.

www.kevinharrington.tv

