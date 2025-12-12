Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington Interviews Monument Metals CEO Jonathan Swyers: Building Trust in Precious Metals

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Metals, a Frederick-based precious metals dealer ranked on the Inc. 5000 list three years in a row, was recently featured in an interview with original Shark Tank investor and business pioneer Kevin Harrington, who spotlighted the company's remarkable growth and commitment to trust in the precious-metals industry.

The feature marks a milestone for the locally founded company, which has evolved from a small start-up into one of the nation's most respected precious-metals retailers. "To be recognized by someone like Kevin Harrington, a legend in entrepreneurship, is an incredible honor," said Swyers. "It validates what we've built here in Frederick: a national platform grounded in small-business values."

Harrington praised Monument Metals' ability to combine national scale with small-business principles, noting that the company's transparent approach and long-term relationships have helped it earn customers' trust nationwide.

Swyers said that same commitment to authenticity has guided Monument Metals from the very beginning. "I wanted to create a primarily online precious metals buying experience that was fair, transparent, and still had that mom-and-pop handshake feel," he explained.

This focus on integrity has made Monument Metals a standout in the industry. The company now holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, more than 10,000 verified five-star reviews, and direct sourcing relationships with major world mints, ensuring every product it sells is 100 percent authentic.

Swyers' commitment to integrity extends beyond the business itself. As a former patient of Johns Hopkins Children's Center, where he underwent life-saving surgery at age 12, he launched a donation program supporting the hospital's patient care, family services, and research initiatives. "We've been fortunate to grow," Swyers said. "Now it's about using that success to do something meaningful."

Harrington summarized Monument's achievement simply: "Monument Metals has proved to be a company that you can trust."

The full interview is available on YouTube and the Monument Metals Blog .

About Monument Metals

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Frederick, Md., Monument Metals is an e-commerce retailer specializing in gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion as well as rare coins. Known for competitive pricing, swift nationwide fulfillment and award-winning customer service, Monument Metals holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit MonumentMetals.com .

Investing in precious metals involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Monument Metals does not provide investment, tax, or legal advice; individuals should consult their own advisors before making investment decisions.

