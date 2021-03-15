Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec and Daniel Lubetzky Get on Board with Tandem Boogie's Body Surfing Board-for-Two

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced on ABC's Shark Tank, KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky has teamed up with cybersecurity expert Robert Herjavec to invest in family founded and run Tandem Boogie, creators of the Tandem Boogie Board which lets two people cruise a wave together on the same board. The two sharks seek to help the California-based Clark family-of-five to transform water sports into a community affair for everyone, even those who thought catching waves wasn't for them.

Expertly designed and engineered to make fun on the water more accessible and inclusive, the board's Dynamic AIR Design makes Tandem Boogie simple to pack up and fit inside a bag for beach transport and travel. Every board comes equipped with a pump and inflates to the same level of sturdiness as a foam board. Tandem Boogie's handles are strategically placed so that two people can ride comfortably together - and a functional action camera mount assures that no moment on the surf goes uncaptured.

Says KIND Snacks Founder and father of four, Daniel Lubetzky, "It would be a dream to work with my kids one day, so I love how the Clarks created a business in which every family member is involved. At a time when kids are often alone looking at their screens, the Tandem Boogie board can get families outside having fun together. But it's not just for families - I am energized about reaching all of the people like me who used to think that water sports weren't for them."

Says Shark Robert Herjavec, "I love having fun with my family out on the water so when the Clarks started their pitch, I was hooked from the very beginning. It's a simple, safe, and fun way to spend time together. I'm so proud to partner with this family business to help them scale to the next level as they continue to pursue their American dream. I can't wait to hit the waves with the Clarks!"

For the Clark family, getting two sharks on board to help them take their direct-to-consumer brand of premium boards to more people is a dream-come-true. They look forward to diving into the work ahead to introduce everyone to the fun of surfing Tandem.

Say Clark sisters Alleanna and Juliette, "We value family and love that both Daniel and Robert are so committed to their families. We really liked hearing about their personal stories as immigrants, because we also have immigrant roots. Our mother and co-founder, Manya, immigrated to the US when she was twelve years old and our parents were outsiders to the local surf culture. Knowing what it feels like to make our way in a new place, we are even more committed to creating an inclusive activity that welcomes everyone."

Tandem Boogie Boards retail for $459 a board on www.TandemBoogie.com.

About Tandem Boogie

Founded by the California-based Clark family-of-five in 2020, Tandem Boogie manufactures body boards and surfboards designed so that two people can experience the fun of the ocean together. With Tandem, the Clarks want to make life on the water a community affair for everyone, even those who thought catching waves wasn't for them. An answer to the challenge of picking up surfing on-the-fly, the Tandem Boogie surf experience allows anyone to quickly and easily catch a wave. Learn more, find your board, and start making every wave a "party wave" at www.tandemboogie.com.

About Robert Herjavec & Herjavec Group

A dynamic entrepreneur, Robert Herjavec has built and sold several IT companies. In 2003 Robert founded Herjavec Group, and it quickly became one of North America's fastest growing technology companies. Today, Herjavec Group is a global leader in cybersecurity, operating across the United States, United Kingdom and Canada; specializing in managed security services, advisory services, identity and incident response for enterprise level organizations. Robert's ability to interpret industry trends and understand enterprise business security demands has helped him achieve the profile of a global cybersecurity expert. His views on the threat landscape, on emerging technologies and on the need for a proactive security framework are regularly profiled across print, digital and television mediums. He shares his expertise with other entrepreneurs each week as a leading Shark on ABC's Emmy Award-winning hit show Shark Tank.

About Daniel Lubetzky & Equilibra

KIND Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky is a social entrepreneur working to build bridges across lines of difference. With the introduction of KIND's fruit and nut bars in 2004, Daniel created an entirely new snacking category. He has since grown KIND into a multi-billion-dollar global health and wellness brand known for its promise to lead with nutritionally dense ingredients and for its mission to make the world a little kinder. The son of a Holocaust survivor, Daniel's civic initiatives OneVoice, Empatico, and the Frontline Impact Project seek to increase appreciation for our shared humanity. Daniel is the author of The New York Times bestseller Do the KIND Thing and a recurring shark on Shark Tank. Learn more at daniellubetzky.com and follow Daniel at @daniellubetzky.

Equilibra Partners Management (Equilibra) is Daniel Lubetzky's family office, which partners with entrepreneurs to help them grow successful businesses that generate enduring value. Equilibra values innovation with integrity and deploys its best-in-class team to help entrepreneurs build brands with the power to change people's lives for the better. Learn more at www.equilibra.us.

