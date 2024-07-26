Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec Partners with Debt Clear USA for Debt Relief

Powered by Americor, Debt Clear USA Helps Americans Become Debt-Free Faster Than Ever Thought Possible

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Debt Clear USA , featuring Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec, has officially launched in partnership with Americor to provide debt relief services. This program allows clients overwhelmed and struggling with $15,000 or more of unsecured debt, such as credit card debt, personal loans, or medical bills, to restructure their debt payments and pay only a fraction of what they owe.

Americor has helped over 400,000 individuals and families pay off more than $3 billion of unsecured debt and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with more than 10,000 five-star reviews, which powers the Debt Clear USA program. Together, they assist Americans on their journey to becoming debt-free.

Potential clients can apply here . Once qualified, the Debt Clear USA Program team will customize a personalized plan toward becoming debt free sooner than many think is possible. Upon enrolling, clients begin saving money into an FDIC-insured escrow account they control while realizing almost immediate payment relief of their enrolled debt. The team then begins to negotiate reduced balances with creditors to eventually pay off all enrolled debt for a fraction of what was originally owed, on average in just 30-48 months. The experienced team handles and facilitates the entire process. In addition, the client is supported by a dedicated US-based customer service team, a user-friendly app, and online portal to track progress and access educational content helping to achieve financial independence.

Additionally, clients of the Debt Clear USA Program—powered by Americor—pay nothing to Debt Clear USA or Americor until the debt is successfully resolved. This means no sign-up or cancellation fees.

Robert Herjavec is a world-famous businessman, investor, and co-host of the hit show Shark Tank. But what many people don't know is that one of his first jobs ever was helping people get out of debt. Now, Robert is spreading the word about Debt Clear USA—the incredible program powered by Americor—that's helping people all over America eliminate debt and save thousands in the process. Follow him on Instagram, @robertherjavec .

