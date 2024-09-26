Author of "what you should know about sharks" discusses her near death experiences

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The most recent episode of the Team Ignition podcast dives into the mind of Ocean Ramsey, a world-famous marine conservationist, free diver, and advocate for shark protection. Known as the "shark whisperer," Ramsey has captivated those around the world with her fearless underwater hobbies and has swam with over 50 species of sharks in her career.

SHARK WHISPERER OCEAN RAMSEY DIVES INTO HER JAW DROPPING SHARK ENCOUNTERS ON BRAND NEW TEAM IGNITION PODCAST

Ocean elaborates on her mission to change the way we view these misunderstood predators "The goal isn't to be high risk per se, it's more like a calculated risk, so that we can learn more, so we can learn to coexist, and ultimately help save lives - human AND shark. If I die from a shark related incident, that's 100% on me."

Hosted by six-time X Games Gold medalist Leticia Bufoni, Ramsey introduces Leticia to the world of shark swimming, opening her eyes to the mysterious creatures.Viewers get to experience the beauty and intensity of Ramsey's work as Bufoni joins her on a thrilling shark dive, coming face-to-face with these majestic animals and feeling the rush of emotions it brings.

This podcast episode is part of a wider series, "Team Ignition", where each episode delves into the mindset of elite athletes and adventurers, exploring the risks they take and the extraordinary lives they lead. Across 20 episodes, the series features 10 of the world's top action-sports athletes and thrill-seekers, with each guest starring in two episodes—one highlighting their athletic skills and another diving into the personal journey that drives their passion for risk and adventure. Notable guests include Jeb Corliss, a professional base jumper and wingsuit pilot known for jumping off iconic landmarks; Dashawn Jordan, a World Champion Skateboarder and X Games medalist; and Alana Blanchard, a World Champion Surfer and environmental advocate.

ABOUT TEAM IGNITION

Team Ignition is a digital publisher and lifestyle brand with social channels and a video-first podcast at its core, with a focus on content that explores extreme sports and action-adventure. This summer, Team Ignition is launching an interview-based podcast series which hones in on the risk-taking element of sport and other disciplines. Hosted by Leticia Bufoni, The Team Ignition Show boasts an exciting lineup of some of the biggest names in the high-octane space, including Professional base jumper and wingsuit proximity pilot Jeb Corliss who has jumped from some of the world's most famous landmarks such as Paris' Eiffel Tower, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil and the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Ocean Ramsey, free diver and marine conservationist who has dived with a staggering 47 sharks, and world championship competitive skateboarder Dashawn Jordan.

