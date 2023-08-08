SHARKNADO: 10th ANNIVERSARY EDITION Comes To More Than 500 Theaters Nationwide for Two Nights Only As A Newly Remastered Version with Never-Before-Seen Kills and Thrills!

IN THEATERS ONLY ON AUGUST 15th & 16th

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 15th & 16th, fans will finally get the chance to relive the pop culture phenomenon that took the world by storm. It's the 10 Year Anniversary and SHARKNADO and the creators are bringing on the celebration. The Asylum and Rubey Entertainment present a special theatrical release of SHARKNADO: The 10th Anniversary Edition, featuring an all new remastered version with never-before-seen kills and thrills! Fans can catch the newly restored iconic moments from one of cinema's greatest cult classics for two nights only in over 500 movie theatres nationwide.

Alternate Poster for SHARKNADO 10th Anniversary
Fully remastered in 4k with hundreds of new visual effects, the story of a freak tornado that attacks Los Angeles with gale force winds, metric tons of water and thousands of nature's most ruthless killers is finally ready for the big screen. 

Tickets to the theatrical event can be purchased here: http://sharknado10th.com

