Sharknado Dives into VR for the First Time in Franchise History

Revealed over the weekend at the Sharknado 6 movie premiere in LA, Sharknado VR: Eye of the Storm celebrates the terror and laughter of the famous fan-driven Sharknado movie franchise as well as adds a few new surprises not seen in the films. The over-the-top horror and comedy that fans love from the movie series translates into a rowdy game which features blood, guts, and belligerent deep-sea creatures from the Sharknado films.

"In Sharknado VR: Eye of the Storm, players find themselves in the middle of the gory action as they battle freak, fin-filled weather phenomena," explains Dave Hansen, producer and director at Autumn VR. "It's a great blend of humor and terror which should appeal to everyone! I mean, who hasn't fantasized about blowing away a great white coming for them with a bazooka?"

Players fight through familiar scenarios and scenes from the Sharknado movies, in locales from LA to NYC to Kansas and more. Sharknado wranglers will save soaking-wet bystanders while dodging and clashing with sharks, jellyfish and barracudas, and even come across Sharknado franchise Easter eggs along the way.

Sharknado VR: Eye of the Storm launches on PSVR, Oculus, Steam, iOS and Android later this year. For more information on the game and the latest from Autumn VR, visit http://sharknadovr.com/ and follow Sharknado VR on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Autumn VR is at the forefront of Virtual Reality Storytelling. In 2017, Autumn VR executive produced the VR horror game, Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul, and also produced the first VR feature film: Jesus VR: The Story of Christ.

