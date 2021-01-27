SharkNinja Marks Start of Holiday Season with Record Retail Sales Through Black Friday

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SharkNinja, subsidiary of JS Global (HKEX: 1691 HK) and a leader in small household appliance innovation, today announced strong results for the initial holiday sales period, defined as the four weeks leading up to Black Friday, marked by robust retail sales growth across all major categories.

With consumers adapting to a "new normal" there's been an increased focus on the home. SharkNinja's positive sales performance during a key holiday time period, driven by growth across both new and existing categories as well as increased market share, permeated into the gifting season.

"Our Shark and Ninja brands were well positioned from both a product line-up, marketing investment and inventory perspective heading into Black Friday," said Mark Barrocas, President of JS Global and SharkNinja. "That extended throughout the remainder of the holiday season across all major categories, driven by our robot, upright, stick and hardfloor products in Shark and our countertop ovens, grills and air fryers in Ninja."

The momentum in Q4 delivered on the goals and strategic vision set forth at the onset of the year to position SharkNinja as a prominent player when it comes to vacuum, robotics and kitchen appliances. This proved successful, as evidenced through respective industry performance metrics, which in turn are providing insight into consumer spending behaviors and mindset.

When looking at overall top performing products, four main themes pulled through in terms of how consumers both spent and gifted this holiday season.

Smart homes are evolving. The demand for robotic vacuum technology is high, with consumers gravitating towards products such as the Shark IQ Self-Empty XL Robot, primed to hold up to 30 days of dirt and debris. With total home mapping and room select, consumers can select which rooms to clean immediately or schedule a whole-home clean, doubling down on the art of multi-tasking when many are using homes as multi-functional spaces – such as offices, daycares, gyms, etc. The Shark IQ Self-Empty XL Robot was the amongst the highest performing skus on Amazon 1 during Black Friday.

Bringing the outdoors inside. Seasonal activities no longer need to be seasonal. With an increased demand for consumers to get the same elevated dining experience all year round, the family of Ninja Foodi Kitchen Appliances delivers. Similar to other Ninja products, the line of Foodi Grills is also multi-function, with the ability to grill, roast, bake, broil, air fry and dehydrate. Black Friday sales showed Ninja as the top performer within the electric grill category, making up nearly 68% of sales.

More frequent cleaning. Shark corded and cordless categories surpassed previous high retail sales records for Q4 with innovative launches performing just as well as base models. Given the time spent at home, more frequent daily spot cleaning has emerged as a behavioral trend.

Multi-function reigns supreme. Ninja's primed to deliver on not only technology, but value, with many of its Foodi skus offering more than just one traditional function. The Ninja Foodi Power Pitcher System was one of the most coveted items this sales period, leading to Ninja's position of number one motorized blending and processing brand for Q4. This versatile machine allows users to knead dough, mix thick smoothies, chop beautiful salsas and so much more – saving consumers counterspace and the need to purchase multiple appliances.

For more information, visit SharkNinja.com.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark® cleaning and home care products and Ninja® kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. For more information, visit sharkninja.com.

