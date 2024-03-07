SharkNinja Taps Horizon Next to Fuel Data Powered Growth

- The Agency Has Been Named Media Agency of Record for SharkNinja in the US and Canada -

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SharkNinja, a global product design and technology company, today named Horizon Next as their Media Agency of Record across the US and Canada.

SharkNinja has engaged Next to design a data powered strategy that balances innovation and advanced analytics to accelerate retail and DTC growth. Next will leverage its game-changing proprietary connected marketing platform, blu., to identify actionable consumer insights to deliver personalized marketing experiences that can effectively engage consumers and drive brand and business success.

Horizon Next is working with SharkNinja supporting Brand, Direct to Consumer and Retail marketing across US and Canada. This includes media strategy, buying and advanced analytics across a dynamic mix of media leveraging blu. our connected marketing platform across all channels: Video, Social, Search, Digital, Programmatic, Audio, OOH and will also tap into Horizon's Specialty Groups HS&E and Nightmarket.

SharkNinja has chosen to partner with Horizon Next because of their unique expertise in the D2C category, their ability to drive retail sales and their passion for helping brands in breakthrough categories with smart and efficient strategies.

"Next is thrilled to support a company like SharkNinja. Our experience in elevating challenger brands to leadership positions, our expertise in growing D2C brand and driving the consumer to retail locations allows us to flex our strategy and innovation to support the SharkNinja portfolio in a truly unique way," said Gene Turner, President, Horizon Next. "SharkNinja is a tremendously innovative partner, and we are excited to create new categories together."

The appointment is effective immediately.

About Horizon Next

Horizon Next is headquartered in New York with additional offices in Toronto. Horizon Next has 636 employees and manages over $3.5B in client investments. Under the entrepreneurial leadership of Gene Turner, President, the group has grown into one of the industry's most innovative and data-driven marketing organizations. Horizon Next partners with clients to provide strategic leadership, brand strategy, media planning and investment, data strategy, campaign measurement and reporting, advanced analytics, and optimization across all channels.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to Ad Age Data Center 2023 , delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

SOURCE Horizon Media