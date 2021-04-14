Sharma Law Leads a New Era of Entertainment Law for Digital Content Creators

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There are now 50 million digital content creators around the world, and an estimated two million of them are earning six figures. As the role of digital content creators continues to expand and evolve, Sharma Law, PLLC, a trailblazing digital media, entertainment, intellectual property, and corporate/commercial law firm, has developed the distinct experience required to support influencers, digital talent, podcasters, creative companies, and startups in the digital media era.

In 2013, just as creators were learning to monetize their social media channels, Anita K. Sharma, Esq., founder and Managing Partner of Sharma Law, saw a distinct need for a legal firm committed to adapting to and shaping the digital media industry. Today, her firm represents one of the nation's largest rosters of digital content creators, gamers, podcasters, and artists and has helped structure virtually every type of deal in the digital media realm.

"From gaming to NFTs to podcasts, the digital media landscape is constantly evolving," says Sharma. "Our specialty is providing practical legal advice that protects our clients while enhancing their creative freedom and empowering their growth potential."

A POC woman-led firm, Sharma Law proudly represents a diverse client roster. Some of the firm's recent deals have included:

Negotiated deal terms for certified sexologist, intimacy coach and digital content creator Shan Brady (Boodram) on "Ex Rated," a new show on Peacock with Andy Cohen .

(Boodram) on "Ex Rated," a new show on Peacock with . Comedian, content creator and actress Sasha Merci and Freeform's campaign to celebrate Black creativity in art, music, comedy, and self-expression. Merci was one of five creators and artists selected for this program, called "Young, Black and Freeform."

and Freeform's campaign to celebrate Black creativity in art, music, comedy, and self-expression. Merci was one of five creators and artists selected for this program, called "Young, Black and Freeform." BIPOC YouTuber and former professional athlete Michelle Khare's new role as host for HBOMax's "Karma," a competitive children's unscripted series.

new role as host for HBOMax's "Karma," a competitive children's unscripted series. Period activist and Asian digital content creator Nadya Okamoto's launch of August, a lifestyle brand working to reimagine periods.

launch of August, a lifestyle brand working to reimagine periods. Popular Twitch streamer Nio Rooch's partnership with Faze Clan, one of the biggest e-sports organizations in gaming. He became one of five new members to join the Faze Clan team.

partnership with Faze Clan, one of the biggest e-sports organizations in gaming. He became one of five new members to join the Faze Clan team. The renegotiation of salary and other deal points on behalf of Charmaine Walker for her role on season 7 of Black Ink Chicago, a top-rated VH1 show.Anita also negotiated deals for five specials that Walker will be participating in prior to season 7 of Black Ink Chicago.

for her role on season 7 of Black Ink Chicago, a top-rated VH1 show.Anita also negotiated deals for five specials that Walker will be participating in prior to season 7 of Black Ink Chicago. Prolific BIPOC YouTube personality JusReign's ( Jasmeet Singh Raina ) development deal for his upcoming scripted show, presently entitled "Late Bloomer." The show will be co-produced by Pier 21 Films, comedian Russell Peters and Reign Productions, and is currently in development at CBC.

