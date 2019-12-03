Sharma Oral Surgery Supporting "Toys For Our Troops"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Priveer Sharma, head oral surgeon at Sharma Oral Surgery, is spearheading efforts to make their 7th year of giving to "Toys For Our Troops" the most successful of all.

Dr. Sharma has promised to donate a matching toy for every toy received at their clinic's office to help support the North Carolina-based "Toys For Our Troops" charitable organization. Dr. Sharma will make the toy donations and include a special announcement on December 4, 2019.

Donations will be matched toy for toy!

What is "Toys For Our Troops"?

"Toys For Our Troops" is the brainchild of Giving Tree Charities, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established by Bruce Bleiman and Brandy Gaiser, owners of Giving Tree Realty. The charity is dedicated to helping our military families have a brighter holiday. All donations are tax deductible and are 100% earmarked for Toys For Our Troops.

The event is an "Early Christmas" for up to 500 local military children, many who have a parent that is currently serving and will be away during the holidays, a parent that returned home with injuries, and tragically some that have lost a parent.

According to Bruce L. Bleiman, CFO of Giving Tree Realty, "We are committed to ensuring that our military children, who have sacrificed along with their parents, have a joyful holiday this season." This year's event, to be held at Lowe's Motor Speedway, will be held on December 14, 2019.

About Sharma Oral Surgery

Based in South Charlotte's Ballantyne area, Sharma Oral Surgery is a patient-focused oral surgery practice using advanced technology and the latest surgical techniques to minimize pain and reduce recovery times for patients. www.sharmaoralsurgery.com

All those interested in donating to this worthy cause should contact Helen in Sharma Oral Surgery's offices at (704) 345-3733.

SOURCE Sharma Oral Surgery