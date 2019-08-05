Sharma Upadhyayula Joins Aura As Head Of Product & Engineering

An experienced executive and leader in consumer digital security, Upadhyayula has 25 years of engineering and product management leadership experience in the consumer and enterprise verticals at Fortune 500 and venture-backed startups including Sybase, Intel, and Corrent.

Upadhyayula was most recently at LifeLock for almost 10 years and played an instrumental role in the growth of the company, from early stages to a public company and subsequently in helping with the acquisition of LifeLock by Symantec. While there, he worked in multiple roles gaining deep domain expertise and understanding of the entire identity theft protection services ecosystem.

"Sharma joining Aura is a defining moment for our business and brand," said Hari Ravichandran , founder and CEO of Aura. "His deep understanding of the identity theft protection services space and vision for the future with personal digital safety (PDS) solutions means exciting things are on the horizon for Aura!"

Upadhyayula also led the product management and engineering teams to build LifeLock's scalable, highly secure and compliant platform to integrate directly with various data providers and successfully migrated LifeLock's solution to cloud.



"Aura has an ambitious plan to disrupt the digital security industry," said Sharma Upadhyayula. "I'm thrilled to join this team and lend my expertise as we work to protect consumers with the best technology."



Upadhyayula is an engineer by training with master's degrees from MIT and the University of South Carolina.

ABOUT AURA

Aura™ is a technology company dedicated to simplifying digital security for consumers. Committed to creating a unified platform of services, Aura uses adaptive technology to enable customers to manage disparate cybersecurity needs with ease. Innovative personal identity protection products such as Identity Guard and technology services including Intrusta antivirus are part of the Aura family. Trusted by more than 1 million customers, Aura is the digital halo that provides real-time peace of mind. For more information about Aura, visit: www.auracompany.com .

