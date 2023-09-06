Sharmila Sherikar Joins Sonata Software as Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development

News provided by

Sonata Software

06 Sep, 2023, 09:17 ET

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), the leading Modernization Engineering company, has announced that Sharmila Sherikar has joined the organization as Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development.

Continue Reading
Sharmila Sherikar
Sharmila Sherikar

Sharmila joins Sonata with more than three decades of industry experience in change management and corporate development programs. She is adept at managing large organizational restructuring programs and brings in-depth knowledge in anchoring and executing transformation initiatives for strategic corporate goals. She possesses extensive familiarity in leading change management during acquisitions & mergers and building capabilities & talent during high growth phase.

As an Executive Leadership Team member and in her role, Sharmila will drive Sonata's strategic corporate cross-functional change programs.

"We are delighted to have Sharmila join Sonata to catalyze our hyper-growth by focusing on defining, evolving, and driving strategic change and corporate development programs. We wish her the very best as we continue driving top quartile growth performance in the industry," said Samir Dhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Sonata Software.

Last year, the top 100 senior leaders of Sonata participated and defined their three-year goals and corporate strategy to reach $1.5B by the end of FY26. As part of this endeavour, it had recently acquired Quant Systems Inc for $160M. The company has been investing significantly in talent, technologies, markets, and partnership to drive its hyper-growth.

"I am excited to be a part of Sonata Software, a company of great legacy. As the company journeys through its high growth phase, I look forward to working with various internal and external teams to strengthen our stakeholder relations and deliverables, with amplified operational rigor and excellence," said Sharmila.

About Sonata Software

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2202982/Sharmila_Sherikar.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sonata Software

Also from this source

Sonata's Harmoni.AI, the Responsible-first AI for Enterprise Scale Catches the Imagination of its Clients

Sonata Software - International Services Revenue in USD terms grew by 17.5% QoQ (4% QoQ organic), and Domestic Gross Contribution grew by 6.4% QoQ

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.