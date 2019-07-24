Sharon A. Wilkerson, PhD, RN, CNE, ANEF is recognized by Continental Who's Who

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharon A. Wilkerson, PhD, RN, CNE, ANEF is recognized by the Inner Circle Executive as a Top Educator in the field of Medicine as the Founding Dean and Professor Emeritus at Texas A&M College of Nursing.

With 54 years of reputable experience in the nursing education field, Dr. Wilkerson previously worked as an Associate Professor at the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi College of Nursing and Health Sciences. During that time, she was a clinical nurse specialist for children with respiratory problems and a nurse researcher for several years where she was responsible for conducting evidence-based research on nursing care. Abounding with kindness and patience, Dr. Wilkerson specializes in pediatric nursing.

A seasoned academic, Dr. Wilkerson received a Doctorate Degree of Philosophy at Wayne State University, a Master of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania, a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Hawaii, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Houston.

Mrs. Wilkerson is the recipient of many honors and awards for exceptional work in the nursing education field such as Oxford Who's Who "Tier of Excellence" Lifetime Achievement Recipient, Girl Scouts Woman of Distinction, Texas A&M University Distinguished Achievement Award for Administration (2016), Texas A&M University Fish Camp Namesake (2015), Sigma Theta Tau (International Nursing Honor Society), Pi Lambda Theta (National Education Honor Society), Sigma Theta Tau (International), Alpha Chapter Outstanding Educator Award, Outstanding Sophomore Teacher (School of Nursing, Purdue University), Sigma Theta Tau- International: Delta Omicron Chapter Excellence in Leadership Outstanding Freshman Teacher (School of Nursing, Purdue University), Murphy Teaching Award nominee( School of Nursing, Purdue University Certified Nurse Educator), and Academy of Nurse Education Fellow.

When she is not working, Dr.Wilkerson enjoys traveling.



Dr. Wilkerson dedicates this recognition to her husband, Professor Clarence Wilkerson.



