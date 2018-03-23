Sharon Duncan of Selah Financial Services selected for Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors List

Check out the Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors 2018: http://prod-upp-image-read.ft.com/219a1dce-2c60-11e8-9b4b-bc4b9f08f381.

The Financial Times 400 is based on each advisor's performance in several primary areas including assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, experience, credentials, and accessibility. Approximately 880 applicants were considered, and 400 (45.4 percent of candidates) were recognized.

Referring to this award, Duncan explains, "Featured winners represent some of our country's most dedicated wealth managers, each committed to pursuing professional excellence and providing exceptional service to their clients." Duncan considers it an honor to be one of the few advisors who has received this award each year.

Wayne Bloom, CEO of Commonwealth Financial Network®, Selah Financial's Registered Investment Adviser–broker/dealer, said, "Congratulations to Duncan on being named to this prominent list. Sharon Duncan puts her clients' needs first and foremost, and her objective, tailored approach to financial planning and retiring is respected by the industry. We maintain our commitment to providing the infrastructure and support Selah Financial Services needs to run its business and stay client-centric."

"We have worked hard to build an environment where our clients' dreams are championed," says Duncan, who is also the creator of Retiring FITT, a comprehensive retirement system that defines a plan and leads retirees through 25 areas of retirement that addresses both personal data and the emotional aspect of retirement.

With a strong focus on educating clients about their financial goals, investments, and behaviors, the Selah Financial advisors pride themselves on speaking the same language as their clients so that communication is clear and free of jargon, while fostering exceptional technical skills.

About Selah Financial

Selah Financial has been providing individuals and organizations with financial guidance since 2007. Located at 1550 W Bay Area Blvd, #101, Friendswood, TX 77546, the firm prides itself on crafting unique strategies for each client. For more information, please visit www.Selahfs.com.

About Commonwealth Financial Network

Founded in 1979, Commonwealth Financial Network, member FINRA/SIPC, is the nation's largest privately held Registered Investment Adviser–independent broker/dealer, with headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. The firm supports 1,778 independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information, please visit www.commonwealth.com.

