Sharon Korzan Joins 42 North Dental as Chief Development Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on its people, 42 North Dental welcomes Sharon Korzan to its executive leadership team as Chief Development Officer. Sharon is the former Senior Director of Business Development at National Veterinary Associates (NVA) (nva.com) and joins 42 North Dental to spearhead practice affiliation growth. Focused on dentist-owners and their unique needs and circumstances, Sharon brings with her a deep passion for helping business owners chart their futures for ongoing personal and professional success. While at NVA, Sharon was instrumental in growing their annual acquired EBITDA from $8MM annually to $120MM annually within 10 years, and growing NVA to a global organization.

"People are the key to a thriving organization and I'm excited that 42 North Dental approaches each partnership with a focus on the doctor-owners' goals for financial reward and preservation of their legacy, while providing stability and professional growth for their staff," says Korzan. "I had the opportunity to meet with leaders and team members across the organization during a strategic consulting engagement earlier this year and I was inspired by their people-first approach and commitment to creating an exceptional affiliation experience."

Through past experiences, Sharon understands firsthand how important it is to include business-owners in the integration process. "What impressed me most about Sharon is her focus on dentist-owners, their goals, and how we can achieve a bright future together." says Geoff Ligibel, President and CEO of 42 North Dental. "Our organization is focused on delivering the best quality dental care to patients and partnering with doctors who share our patient-centric vision. Focusing on great doctors and talented teams is part of what has made us successful and Sharon gets that."

Sharon will work with Rondi Michaux, Director of Corporate Development and the business development, implementation, and finance teams to create new and deeper partnerships with dentists across the country.

42 North Dental is a leading dental support organization supporting 34 practice brands in 86 locations. With a mission to eliminate barriers to quality patient care by providing business and administrative support to dental practices, 42 North Dental presents opportunities that help doctors and their teams professionally advance while growing the business to its fullest potential. 42 North Dental's affiliation model offers dental providers clinical autonomy and equity ownership, as well as non-clinical solutions and the business support needed to increase the value of the practice. 42 North Dental was created for dentists and is rooted in over 40 years of experience in the dental industry.



