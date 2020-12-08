Sharon L. Klein Recognized by Crain's New York Business as One of the Most Notable Women in Financial Advice

"Sharon has been and continues to be a trailblazer in the matrimonial advisory solutions space, and we are extremely proud but not surprised that she has received this illustrious recognition," says Doris Meister, Executive Vice President for Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank, and 2019 recipient of Crain's New York's Most Notable Women in Banking and Finance award. "An honor for one of our female leaders is an honor for women everywhere—at our firm, in our industry and, above all, throughout the communities in which we live and strive to make a difference."

Sharon is responsible for coordinating the delivery of all Wealth Management services, leading teams of professionals across the areas of planning, trust, investment management, family office, and private banking, to high-net-worth clients. As head of Wilmington Trust's National Matrimonial/Divorce Advisory Solutions Practice, the teams Sharon oversees also collaborate with advisors and their clients to offer a comprehensive set of solutions for those impacted by divorce.

Sharon was recently recognized by Working Mother as one of 2020's most successful mothers working in the financial services industry. She is also featured by Forbes in 2020 as one of the Top 200 Women Wealth Advisors in America, and a Best-In-New York Wealth Advisor. In addition to these prestigious recognitions, Sharon will be inducted into the Estate Planning Hall of Fame in 2021. She is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, a highly selective group of peer-elected trust and estate attorneys in the U.S. and abroad who have demonstrated the highest levels of integrity, commitment to the profession, and competence as counselors. Sharon is also a multi-year recipient of Wilmington Trust's Chairman's Club award. She holds a master of laws from the University of California Berkeley Law School and received a bachelor of arts and a bachelor of laws from the University of New South Wales, Australia.

Sharon is a member of the New York Bankers Association Trust & Investment Division Executive Committee, The Rockefeller University Committee on Trust and Estate Gift Plans, the Professional Advisory Council of the Anti-Defamation League, the Estates, Gifts and Trusts Advisory Board for The Bureau of National Affairs, and the Thomson Reuters Trusts & Estates Advisory Board. Sharon is chair of the Domestic Relations Committee of Trusts & Estates magazine, where she sits on the board and is also on the Advisory Board of Family Lawyer Magazine. She is on the Board of Directors of the American Brain Foundation and is a member of its Finance Committee. Sharon was also named as an Accredited Estate Planner® by the National Association of Estate Planners and Councils.

A feature profiling all of this year's Most Notable Women in Financial Advice honorees is online at https://www.crainsnewyork.com/awards/notable-women-financial-advice and in the December 7 print issue of Crain's New York Business.



The profiles in this report are drawn from submitted nomination materials and Crain's custom research. No individuals were paid to be featured.

