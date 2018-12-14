Sharon Snyder Promoted to Account Executive at Attivo Group

ATLANTA, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharon Snyder is no stranger to customer service, as she has been in business administration for 28 years. Sharon hails from the Orange County, California area, and has a significant background in management support and assisting many clients around the world. As an office manager for COMCASH, she was a professional of the highest caliber serving the needs of the CEO and ensuring that all of the needs of the executives were met.

Attivo Group Sharon Snyder Account Executive at the Attivo Group

Sharon showed excellent leadership and organizational skills in her role as the office manager at Attivo Group as well assisting CEO, Len Reo, with bookkeeping and account management. Now Sharon has been promoted as Account Executive at Attivo Group, working diligently with clients to put together packages that fit the needs of their business. As Account Executive, Sharon pre-qualifies leads, schedules discovery conference calls, and coordinates tailored demonstrations for major ERP packages including SAP Business One, Exact Globe, Exact Synergy, and other related add-on solutions providing the right combination for full business automation and efficiency.

Sharon commented: "I am excited to bring in additional business partnerships to the Attivo family. I have many years of experience in bookkeeping, HR, account management and customer service. And now as an Account Executive, I'm in sales full time, at the forefront, and the face of the company and proud to be! I am elated to take on this new role, it's refreshing, challenging, and gratifying working with people finding and providing the right solutions and establishing new Partnerships. The Attivo Group is a team of comradeship, integrity, and such a pleasure to work with. I am grateful for the recognition and happy to be awarded with this important position."

