BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharon T. Stauffer is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Professional in the Business Leadership and Community Education fields and for her work with Positive Choices Pregnancy Resource Center.

Ms. Stauffer earned a Bachelor's degree in business administration (BBA) from Faulkner University in 1997 and is an alumna of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Sharon T. Stauffer

Ms. Stauffer currently serves as the Executive Director for Positive Choices Pregnancy Resource Center, an organization that provides both free and low-cost medical, educational, and support services to women and men facing an unplanned pregnancy or sexual health concern. She worked at The University of Alabama at Birmingham from 1984 to 2014, last serving as a financial officer in The Department of Radiology Research. Ms. Stauffer then moved on to a new career path with the Positive Choices Pregnancy Resource Center, beginning in 2015 as a volunteer for the organization and later serving as office manager from 2016 to 2019.

Ms. Stauffer demonstrates a commitment to developing innovative solutions and provides advocacy services for the underserved, while cultivating a culture of hope for women, men and families facing unplanned pregnancies. She enjoys the opportunity to share life-affirming choices, education, and resources to her clients, supplying opportunities for individuals to improve personally and professionally with life skills, training, and education.

Ms. Stauffer serves at her local church, as president of The Trussville Noon Rotary Club, and as Executive Director, is a member of the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates.

Ms. Stauffer looks forward to broadening her client base and providing additional services to better care for more individuals. She wants to be remembered as a person who acted as a mentor and inspired others to lead fulfilling and successful lives. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family, cooking, exercise, gardening and taking care of her two cats, Loki and Thor.

Ms. Stauffer dedicates this recognition in memory of Annie Faye Fowler.

