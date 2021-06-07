Sharona B. Ross, MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharona B. Ross, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Surgeon for her outstanding contributions in the field of Gastroenterology and acknowledgment of her professional excellence as an advanced Foregut (Upper Gastrointestinal) and HepatoPancreaticoBiliary (HPB) Surgeon with the Digestive Health Institute at AdventHealth Tampa.

Sharona B. Ross, MD, FACS

Board-certified advanced Foregut and HPB surgeon, Dr. Ross has garnered nearly 20 years of vast knowledge and professional experience in her field. She specializes in robotic and single incision laparoscopic operations for conditions of the esophagus, stomach, small bowel, pancreas, gallbladder, and liver. Daily Dr. Ross participates in various committees that determine the quality of care delivered at AdventHealth Tampa. She is also the Director of the surgical floor at the hospital where she works with nurses and the surgical teams to optimize the quality of care their surgical patients receive. Together they work with various surgical industries to ensure that their patients are treated with the best and safest surgical technologies. Highly skilled in advanced Foregut and HPB Surgery, she was one of the first surgeons in the United States to offer Laparo-Endoscopic Single Site (LESS) Surgery and is one of the few surgeons to offer patients robotic complex abdominal operations for cancers she specializes in. A frontrunner in her specialty, she also serves as the Director of the Advanced GI and HBP Surgery Fellowship at the Digestive Health Institute, which trains new surgeons to master minimally invasive complex operations.



After high school Dr. Ross completed two years of mandatory military service in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). Focused and determined, Dr. Ross' acclaimed career began after receiving her Medical Degree from the University of George Washington College of Medicine in Washington DC. She completed her General Surgery residency at the University of South Florida College of Medicine, Department of General Surgery in 2006, and was later awarded the prestigious HPB/Advanced Gastrointestinal Surgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery Fellowship at USF/Tampa General Hospital, 2007. She also completed an Endoscopic Gastroenterology Fellowship at the Division of Digestive Disorders & Nutrition, Department of Medicine University of South Florida, 2008. In light of her academic achievements, Dr. Ross is board certified by the American Board of Surgery.



Remaining abreast of the latest industry developments, Dr. Ross has maintained active memberships and affiliations with several professional organizations. She is a member of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons Program Committee, Co-Chair of Technology Committee, Development Committee, and Robotic Task Force Committee. She is on the Society of Laparoendoscopic & Robotic Surgeons International Advisory Board, Chair of the Technology, Innovation, & Standardization Committee, and Women in Surgery Committee. In the American College of Surgeons, she is a member of the Executive Video-based Education Committee, Florida Chapter Chair – Women in Surgery, and Fellow of the Florida Chapter Council Committee. She is also a member and actively involved in the American Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association, The Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract, Southeastern Surgical Congress, and Society of Robotic Surgery. Dr. Ross is a reviewer on the editorial boards of the American Surgeon, Annals of Surgery, Journal of Gastrointestinal Surgery, Journal of Gastrointestinal & Hepatology Research, Surgical Endoscopy, ISRN Minimally Invasive Surgery, and Journal of Society of Laparoendoscopic & Robotic Surgeons.



A highly sought after speaker, Dr. Ross has been a moderator, presenter, and keynote speaker at over 150 National and International events. She has contributed to 120 peer-reviewed publications, 50 News articles, 18 TV News reports, and has over 180 oral presentations and over 160 operative video presentations. In recognition of her devotion to patient-centered care, Dr. Ross is meritoriously named a Patient Preferred Surgeon Representing the State of Florida for 2020.



Dr. Sharona Ross's love for taking care of people has played a large role in her career success by consistantly embracing new surgical technology and innovation that help improve the quality of care she delivers to her patients.



For further information, please visit https://digestivehealth.adventhealth.com/tampa, SharonaRoss.com, and Women-in-surgery.com.



