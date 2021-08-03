Sharp Accelerates Growth with New Managing Director, Colin Campbell

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Capital Advisors today announced Colin Campbell has joined the firm as Managing Director. An established investment banker, Colin will lead the firm's client relationships and new business origination on the west coast.

Colin Campbell, Managing Director at Sharp Capital Advisors

Before Sharp Capital Advisors, Colin worked at Sharp affiliate, Livingstone Partners, for four years, demonstrating remarkable commitment to clients on M&A, debt advisory, and special situations transactions. The exploding growth within the U.S. cannabis sector necessitated hiring additional banking talent to tackle the nearly insatiable need for experienced advisory services.

"This is an exciting time for Sharp Capital Advisors as the firm is experiencing explosive growth in its first year of operations. Colin's collaborative, communicative style, entrepreneurial background, and deep investment banking experience will be pivotal to achieving Sharp's goal of becoming the blue-chip M&A and capital markets advisor to privately-held operators in the cannabis space," shared Stephen Miles, Co-Founder & CEO, Sharp Capital Advisors. He continued, "Livingstone, and by extension, Sharp, develops talent from within the organization; consequently, a high-performing internal candidate to lead our expansion efforts on the west coast is consistent with our ethos."

Colin brings a decade of transaction-based experience to Sharp Capital Advisors. His primary area of expertise includes sell-side M&A and financings across the capital structure, a necessary and welcome skill-set in the cannabis industry. He is a double graduate from the University of Southern California, with a B.A. in Business Administration and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. A serial entrepreneur, he founded companies in the private security industry and luxury leisure space, experiences that inform his work with private company owners as they prepare to sell their businesses.

"Sharp has built an impressive platform serving the cannabis sector. I am excited to expand the firm's coverage on the west coast while providing clients with honest and grounded advice on how best to capitalize and monetize their cannabis assets," stated Colin Campbell.

Rebecca Hawkinson, Co-Founder of Sharp, stated, "Sharp continues to establish itself as the investment bank cannabis-experienced operators can count on to provide transparent, client-focused advisory services. As we continue our aggressive growth trajectory in 2021, we are fortunate to add a talented banker of Colin's caliber to our team."

About Sharp Capital Advisors

Sharp Capital Advisors is a boutique advisory firm focused exclusively on the cannabis sector. We aim to provide our clients with best-in-class transaction advice and execution - based on our decades of experience - with the highest levels of integrity and honesty. We combine our principals' years of experience as both operators and transactors in the cannabis sector with the unmatched scale and deal execution capabilities of our affiliate, Livingstone, a global middle-market investment bank that consistently closes over 50 transactions per year.

