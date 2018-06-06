Sharp Adds New Entry-level Workgroup Document System To Monochrome Essentials Series Lineup

The MX-M2630 is built on the same common engine platform as other models in the Monochrome Essentials Series lineup. It offers crisp, high-quality output combined with many standard features and exceptional ease of use. Intuitive menu navigation on the MX-M2630 makes it easy to access features and set up jobs quickly.

Key features of the new model include Sharp's 7" (diagonally measured) touchscreen display, which offers a user-friendly graphical interface with a clean design combined with simplified Easy Modes and on-line user guides. Available Sharp OSA® modules enable easy integration with network applications and cloud services, which can help growing businesses better manage their workflows.

"The new MX-M2630 monochrome document system rounds out our successful Essentials Series lineup and is a great entry level model for small offices and growing businesses alike," said Shane Coffey, vice president of product management, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "Users will enjoy the high quality output and easy-to-use features of the MX-M2630, while business owners and purchasing managers will enjoy the strong value it offers.

Distinguishing features of this model include Sharp's Serverless Print Release, as well as enhanced security that includes up to 10-times data overwrite protection, data encryption and Sharp's End-of-Lease data erase feature. Optional features include Email Connect and Cloud Connect, which enable access to email and cloud services directly from the touchscreen panel. The MX-M2630 also supports popular mobile technologies, including Apple® AirPrint®, Android™, Google Cloud Print™ and Sharpdesk® Mobile.

The new MX-M2630 Essentials Series monochrome document system is available immediately for purchase via authorized Sharp dealers.

About Sharp Electronics Corporation

Sharp Electronics Corporation is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation. Sharp is a worldwide developer of one-of-a-kind home appliances, networked multifunctional office solutions, professional displays and energy systems. Sharp was honored as an inaugural Thomson Reuters Top 100 Global Technology Leader in 2018, recognized as one of the tech industry's most operationally sound and financially successful organizations.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America: Sharp Imaging and information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, markets Sharp's business products, including the advanced MX Series multifunction printer (MFP), that help companies manage workflow efficiently and increase productivity. As a leader in security within the MFP industry, Sharp MFPs feature the Sharp OSA® development platform, which seamlessly integrates network applications to create a personalized MFP that can meet virtually any business need, and Scan2 technology, which scans two-sided documents in a single pass to enhance scanning reliability and preserve document integrity.

For more information on Sharp's business products, contact Sharp Electronics Corporation, 100 Paragon Drive, Montvale, N.J., 07645. For online product information, visit our website at siica.sharpusa.com.

