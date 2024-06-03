Sharp Adds Two High-Speed Monochrome Models to Growing Production Print Lineup

MONTVALE, N.J., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), today announced its new Monochrome Production Presses, joining its color press series that launched in early 2024. The new monochrome Digital Production Presses leverage industry proven technology and combine the value of highly automated, agile digital production print with exceptional image quality for a variety of printing needs.

The BP-1250M and BP-1360M Monochrome Production Press Series models include real-time image quality adjustments and precise paper handling, printing at 125 pages per minute (ppm) and 136 ppm, respectively. These digital presses offer powerful processing capabilities and job management tools, including the optional BP-PE13 Fiery Print Server, that help customers maximize productivity. They also share the same look and feel with the Color Press Series models for a unified production print environment where productivity, reliability and quality are key.

"With Fiery digital front ends (DFEs) driving both Sharp's color and monochrome BP Digital Press Series, print providers benefit from a unified workflow that makes preparing and managing jobs more efficient across their print environment," said John Henze, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Fiery. "Sharp customers can quickly automate job management and accurately process jobs to maximize throughput and deliver the highest quality output the first time and every time."

The new Digital Production Press Series provides users with the ability to print at 2,400 x 2,400 dpi for crisp text, lines and graphics, as well as ultra-smooth grayscale images, halftone gradations and rich solids. Additionally, this series is armed with timesaving inline finishing options as well as a variety of folding options to provide consistent, professional results.

"Adding the new Monochrome Production Press Series to Sharp's lineup of digital presses is not only continuing our momentum into the production print space, but also providing new and innovative solutions for customers' diverse printing needs," says Dino Pagliarello, VP, Product Management and Production Print, SIICA. "We are thrilled to introduce these models to the market and look forward to expanding the options available to organizations in need of production print."

The BP-1250M and BP-1360M Monochrome Production Press Series is available for ordering immediately and the models will begin shipping by the end of June. They can be purchased directly through Sharp or through an authorized Sharp dealer. Visit https://business.sharpusa.com/Digital-Presses to learn more about the Sharp Production Press Series.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

