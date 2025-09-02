Sharp Advances its MultiSync® PN-M2 Display Series with New Large Format Models

Three new professional models deliver high brightness and reliable, consistent imagery

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Big spaces need bold impact – that's where the new Sharp PN-M2 Displays make a difference. Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), is leveling up its MultiSync® PN-M2 Display Series with three new large models: the PN-M752, PN-M862 and PN-M982. Complementing the PN-M552 and PN-M652 displays that launched in spring 2025, these additions deliver innovative and premium results, backed by 40 years of MultiSync technology.

Available in 75" (74.5-inch diagonal), 86" (85.6-inch diagonal) and 98" (97.5-inch diagonal) Class Sizes, the PN-M752, PN-M862 and PN-M982 are ideal for presenting, advertising, entertaining or delivering mission critical information to viewers. They boast 24/7 image reliability, fueled by SpectraView Engine technology to allow for consistent picture quality over the course of the product's lifetime. Customizable settings for color matching and image control as well as luminance stabilization ensure images are bright and crisp for extended periods beyond that of traditional commercial displays.

The PN-M752, PN-M862 and PN-M982 displays allow for greater collaboration and content capabilities with an integrated USB hub to connect peripherals, a USB-C port that delivers 65W power delivery and daisy chain options for connecting multiple displays. Its SDM and Raspberry Pi Compute Module slots allow for a clutter-free look, ideal for spaces focused on aesthetics. Equipped with built-in temperature sensors to monitor internal heat diagnostics and internal cooling fans to push out unwanted build-up, these models ensure a consistent image through professional engineering.

"We are excited to grow the PN-M2 Series, offering large format displays that feature professional-grade capabilities to ensure a clear, vivid picture," said Ben Hardy, Senior Product Manager at Sharp. "With their brightness, durability, security features and Sharp MultiSync quality, these displays were built to last and easily fit into a variety of environments."

Like other models in the PN-M2 Display Series, the PN-M752, PN-M862 and PN-M982 have built-in security features including IEEE 802.1X authentication, the ability to disable LAN/USB data ports, additional built-in administrator passwords, IP/MAC address filtering capabilities and internally encrypted data. With durability and quality top of mind, the PN-M2 displays offer a 3-year limited warranty.

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

