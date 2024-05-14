Sharp Alpha Closes Fund II With Over $25 Million To Back Sports, Gaming, Entertainment Startups

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Alpha Advisors announced the closing of Sharp Alpha Fund II, an oversubscribed $25 million venture capital fund investing in early-stage sports, gaming, and entertainment businesses.

Existing investments in Fund II include C15 Studio, which recently emerged from stealth mode as the operator and distributor of Formula 1's new streaming channel. Previous investments include Almost Friday Media, Jackpot.com, and Betcha (acquired by Vivid Seats).

The fund targets seed investments ranging from $1 - 2 million. Sharp Alpha also operates a co-investment vehicle that provides limited partners the ability to invest additional capital in select deals alongside the fund.

Managing Partner Lloyd Danzig was recently named to Business Insider's Top Venture Capitalists in Sports and ELG's 40 Under 40. He is frequently featured by CNBC, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

The fund is backed by public companies, US financial institutions, pro sports team owners, family offices, top venture capitalists, and funds of funds, among others.

According to Danzig, there is a significant opportunity at the intersection of sports, gaming, media, and technology. "The competitive entertainment category is experiencing exponential growth but at the same time is desperate for innovation that early-stage companies are best positioned to supply."

The fund has exceeded its $25 million capital raise target and expanded the size of its deal team.

Commenting on current market conditions, Danzig explained, "we are entering the most favorable period in the last 15 years to bet on great founders."

Sharp Alpha's advisory board includes Keith Horn, founder of Loring Capital Advisors and former COO of Elliott Management and Global Head of Leveraged Finance at Merrill Lynch; Emanuel Pearlman, the former Chairman of Empire Resorts and board member at several public companies; Daniel Bernard, Founder and Chairman of Redwood International Sports; Roy Behren, the President and Chief Investment Officer of a $5.2 billion asset manager; and Don Kornstein, the Vice Chairman of Caesars Entertainment and former executive at numerous successful gaming companies.

In addition to investment capital, the firm provides portfolio companies with a suite of resources and opportunities spanning fundraising, revenue generation, brand awareness, commercial strategy, financial planning, and product development.

More information about Sharp Alpha Advisors is available at https://www.sharpalphaadvisors.com/.

About Sharp Alpha Advisors:

Headquartered in New York City, Sharp Alpha Advisors is a venture capital firm specializing in sports, gaming, and entertainment.

SOURCE Sharp Alpha Advisors